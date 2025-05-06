International India Has Attacked Pakistan, Claims Terrorists Targeted, in Response to Kashmir Terror Incident

Siver!

Siver!

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
2,766
Reaction score
7,754
www.bbc.co.uk

India says it has launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir - latest

A spokesperson for Pakistan's military tells local media that three locations have been hit by missiles.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

India says nine sites targeted - government statement
published at 21:45
21:45
BREAKING
The Indian government says its forces have launched "Operation Sindoor", "hitting terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir "from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed".

In a statement, the Indian government says "nine sites have been targeted".

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.

The statement adds that the attack was ordered after last month's deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.

---

Pakistan vows to respond to 'cowardly attack'
published at 21:40
21:40
A spokesperson for Pakistan's military says Islamabad "will respond to this [attack] at a time and place of its choosing".

"All of our air force jets are airborne. This is a shameful and cowardly attack that was carried our from within India's airspace," the spokesman adds.

---

Hmm. Thoughts?
 
I remember watching news about Kashimir trouble back in the '90s and that's not the only problem between India and Pakistan.
It's never good to know that 2 nuclear powers are firing at each other.
 
giphy.gif
 
Wait, I thought that Trump's inherent strength served as a deterrent to any other countries going to war.

That's what I was told for years.

It couldn't possibly be that him destroying all of the US's existing alliances and gibbering like an idiot about nonsense every time that he gets in front of the press has reduced US influence internationally.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Love this verbiage about a full scale and coordinated attack on nine separate locations inside of someone else’s borders
Click to expand...
I mean, this didn't happen in a vacuum.


Pakistan launched a series of terror attacks in Bombay in 2010, resulting in the deaths of 200 civilians. India responded with sanctions and by increasing its security expenditure. It’s as if, after 9/11, we had just imposed sanctions on Afghanistan and told al-Qaeda to chill out.


Historically, every war between the two countries has been catalyzed by Pakistan launching an invasion in Jammu and Kashmir—and losing. In 1971, Pakistan initiated a genocide and ended up losing a third of its territory.


Given the rise of Hindu nationalism and Pakistan serving as a haven for terrorists while hiding behind its nuclear arsenal, I think the smart way to handle Kashmir is to replicate the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. It would keep both sides in check, as neither would be willing to clash with NATO over Kashmir.
 
Phisher said:
They both have nukes and a lot of foreign policy experts have predicted that they might end up nuking each other over the Kashmir region for the past twenty years, so I'm hoping that they don't fight it out.
Click to expand...
Oh I know. I'm on team double KO!

All the clowns wanting to exit planet earth, have at it. No more time or resources fucking around.

<RomeroSalute>
 
filthybliss said:
I mean, this didn't happen in a vacuum.


Pakistan launched a series of terror attacks in Bombay in 2010, resulting in the deaths of 200 civilians. India responded with sanctions and by increasing its security expenditure. It’s as if, after 9/11, we had just imposed sanctions on Afghanistan and told al-Qaeda to chill out.


Historically, every war between the two countries has been catalyzed by Pakistan launching an invasion in Jammu and Kashmir—and losing. In 1971, Pakistan initiated a genocide and ended up losing a third of its territory.


Given the rise of Hindu nationalism and Pakistan serving as a haven for terrorists while hiding behind its nuclear arsenal, I think the smart way to handle Kashmir is to replicate the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. It would keep both sides in check, as neither would be willing to clash with NATO over Kashmir.
Click to expand...
No disagreement here, it was just a funny turn of phrase
 
They are going at it. Poonch district, India - heavy gunfire and artilery/missle strikes. It seems Pakistan is responding.
 
Last edited:
I'm going to punch you in the face, kick you in the ribs, and knee you in the balls but I promise I'm not trying to escalate things.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International At least 26 tourists killed by suspected militants in Kashmir attack
2 3
Replies
59
Views
1K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International What’s behind the surge in attacks and train hijacking in Pakistan’s restive southwest?
Replies
0
Views
68
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Pakistan operation to free hostages after train hijacking ends with dozens killed
Replies
10
Views
288
degoj99
degoj99
LeonardoBjj
International Why Nepal’s Gurkha fighters want to join India’s army again
Replies
7
Views
356
Dalarna3
Dalarna3
LeonardoBjj
International ICJ hears Sudan case accusing UAE of ‘complicity in genocide’
Replies
1
Views
104
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,049
Messages
57,262,488
Members
175,611
Latest member
LongPig

Share this page

Back
Top