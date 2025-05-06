Siver!
India says it has launched strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir - latest
A spokesperson for Pakistan's military tells local media that three locations have been hit by missiles.
www.bbc.co.uk
India says nine sites targeted - government statement
published at 21:45
21:45
BREAKING
The Indian government says its forces have launched "Operation Sindoor", "hitting terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir "from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed".
In a statement, the Indian government says "nine sites have been targeted".
"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.
The statement adds that the attack was ordered after last month's deadly militant attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.
---
Pakistan vows to respond to 'cowardly attack'
published at 21:40
21:40
A spokesperson for Pakistan's military says Islamabad "will respond to this [attack] at a time and place of its choosing".
"All of our air force jets are airborne. This is a shameful and cowardly attack that was carried our from within India's airspace," the spokesman adds.
---
Hmm. Thoughts?