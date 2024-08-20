Indestructible MMA fighters

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,178
Reaction score
4,639
I was watching a video about indestructible fighters and it only had three, Khabib, chito and vettori. Indestructible as in never been knocked down or hurt or even cut open.
Since that video both chito and Marvin have been cut and rocked so that leaves only Khabib.
Can you think of other MMA fighters, UFC or outside that fit the bill?
Francis was one of them iirc before the Joshua KO.
 
Max was knocked down by Gaethje. Outside of that, he's been a fuckin' rock.

He's indestructible until proven otherwise. Topuria will be a helluva test!
 
Jones was cut Vs Gus.
Yoel was KOed before.
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
Max was knocked down by Gaethje. Outside of that, he's been a fuckin' rock.

He's indestructible until proven otherwise. Topuria will be a helluva test!
Click to expand...
He was bloodied against volk but fuck it, he deserves the title of indestructible.
If Justin couldn't do it I doubt Topuria will lmao but you never know.
 
rbypY51.jpeg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,621
Messages
56,062,841
Members
175,052
Latest member
blisi23

Share this page

Back
Top