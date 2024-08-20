Indestructible MMA fighters

I was watching a video about indestructible fighters and it only had three, Khabib, chito and vettori. Indestructible as in never been knocked down or hurt or even cut open.

Since that video both chito and Marvin have been cut and rocked so that leaves only Khabib.

Can you think of other MMA fighters, UFC or outside that fit the bill?

Francis was one of them iirc before the Joshua KO.