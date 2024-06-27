SSgt Dickweed
DC, who was an Olympic wrestler, suggests to Islam that if Alex Pereira would wrestle only for two years he could be Olympic world champion at 97kg freestyle wrestling.
Obviously perplexed, Islam annoyingly says he doesn't believe the hokey company man interviewing him.
Cormier should shut his trap in everything MMA related. I can't believe someone so talented and accomplished swoops down to this level.
