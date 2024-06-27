  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Incredulous Islam against Daniel Cormier

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,952
Reaction score
11,495
DC, who was an Olympic wrestler, suggests to Islam that if Alex Pereira would wrestle only for two years he could be Olympic world champion at 97kg freestyle wrestling.

Obviously perplexed, Islam annoyingly says he doesn't believe the hokey company man interviewing him.



<36><KhabibBS>

Cormier should shut his trap in everything MMA related. I can't believe someone so talented and accomplished swoops down to this level.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,388
Messages
55,754,689
Members
174,920
Latest member
RBG

Share this page

Back
Top