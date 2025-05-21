ColemanwastheGOAT
I see a lot of posts on here about income inequality and it's always blamed on billionaires.
What I'm noticing now as a 40 year old man with investments is poor people are often dressed in more expensive clothes than me and driving a fancier, newer car than me.
I have to think a big part (probably the biggest part) of income inequality is that poor people just make dumb fucking decisions with their limited funds.
I drive a 15 year old van I bought on auction for $3k. I wear plain old jeans and a plain t shirt most days and shoes I got on sale at Mark's.
But I also have over $100k in an investment portfolio with my bank.
I often see young people wearing fancy clothes and driving expensive cars that they can't possibly afford and must be financing.
The number of people you see with iPhones with shattered screens because they can't afford to get it fixed is staggering.
These same people are constantly complaining about capitalism and income inequality.
Can anyone in the capitalism = bad camp explain why you guys buy such expensive consumer goods?
Luxury Brands Are Status Symbols Only If You Can’t Afford Them
Why rich people are embracing minimalism, and the rest of us are Googling "Ralph Lauren" and "David Yurman."
newrepublic.com
How The Psychology Of Income Inequality Benefits Luxury Brands
The more extreme income inequality becomes, the more pressure people feel to create the impression that they’ve climbed up the social ladder.
www.forbes.com