Two out of every three bankruptcies are related to medical debt. Poor people and their stupid, wasteful medical spending!



Just a thought: If one is 40 years old, worked hard their whole life, has never worn "designer clothes" have always driven a really cheap car, then this is exactly the kind of person who should be mega-superfly pissed that under this regressive tax system where Millionaires and Billionaires regularly get corporate handouts (while you pay for necessities that peers in other first world counties get from the government) that one has only been able to accumulate $100,000 in an investment account.



You might not like to think of it this way, but you probably have way more in common in terms of the economic situation and circumstances you are in with the people you think of as "poor" than the Billionaires. $100,000 for what, 20 years of hard work and sacrifice?