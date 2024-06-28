  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social In your senior age, why would you want to be a president of your country

Im looking at the Trump Biden debate, and by looking at Biden, I realized , if I ever reach that age, becoming a president would not be on the top of the list.
Arent you supposed to retire actually bcs of getting tired of life and everything ?
I dont get it, from where that guy gets his motivation, mental and physicalT strenght , he looks like he would have more fun and be happier by doing something else .
 
He has high testosterone, unlike you and I.
 
understanding of the rule of law. In fact a lack of understanding of the rule of law is very said. I am the best at understanding of the rule of law is very sad, very sad ... signed the late great Hannibal lector.
 
There’s a book called “what it takes” that explores how insanely committed the people who want to be president are and have to be. They almost can’t help themselves.
 
Power corrupts. Once you have it you don't want to give it up.
 
I saw a clip of Biden mumbling something about medicare on this debate and he looked so old, confused and fragile I actually felt sorry for him
 
