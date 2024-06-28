Your Account
@Silver
- Jan 26, 2015
- 12,193
- 6,099
Im looking at the Trump Biden debate, and by looking at Biden, I realized , if I ever reach that age, becoming a president would not be on the top of the list.
Arent you supposed to retire actually bcs of getting tired of life and everything ?
I dont get it, from where that guy gets his motivation, mental and physicalT strenght , he looks like he would have more fun and be happier by doing something else .
