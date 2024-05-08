In your life do you think you reached your full potential?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,125
- Reaction score
- 42,356
If I didn't have social anxiety especially in my youth I probably would have excelled better in school or in sports.
I guess it's meant to be, you live and learn. Everything happens for a reason. I don't know if I'd be more happy/content without those trials and tribulations.
But I feel pretty good regardless of what happened in my life.
So I may have not reached my full potential in a sense, but it doesn't mean I would lived a better life.
I guess it's meant to be, you live and learn. Everything happens for a reason. I don't know if I'd be more happy/content without those trials and tribulations.
But I feel pretty good regardless of what happened in my life.
So I may have not reached my full potential in a sense, but it doesn't mean I would lived a better life.