In your life do you think you reached your full potential?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,125
Reaction score
42,356
If I didn't have social anxiety especially in my youth I probably would have excelled better in school or in sports.

I guess it's meant to be, you live and learn. Everything happens for a reason. I don't know if I'd be more happy/content without those trials and tribulations.

But I feel pretty good regardless of what happened in my life.

So I may have not reached my full potential in a sense, but it doesn't mean I would lived a better life.
 
Yup, If I didn't have problems I would have been better off for sho LOL
 
Nah. I believe I am destined to be the next god and protector of universe. Currently I am only on Superman's level in terms of power.
 
supernatural-spn.gif
 
Of course not. If you feel like you have you should just jump in the forever box
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Would you change anything in your past?
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
GSP_37
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,794
Messages
55,517,508
Members
174,807
Latest member
Mapichtli

Share this page

Back
Top