In your life do you think you reached your full potential?

If I didn't have social anxiety especially in my youth I probably would have excelled better in school or in sports.



I guess it's meant to be, you live and learn. Everything happens for a reason. I don't know if I'd be more happy/content without those trials and tribulations.



But I feel pretty good regardless of what happened in my life.



So I may have not reached my full potential in a sense, but it doesn't mean I would lived a better life.