There was a person who asked if he should avoid further contact with a woman he asked asked to go on a date who told him no. He was told no means no and he shouldn't ask again. This got me thinking about a couple in the news last year who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. When they were asked how they met, the wife said they went to the same high school. She was then asked if it was love at first sight. She said "Hell no, I told him I wouldn't go out with him if he was the last guy on Earth". She was asked how they ended up together. She said he asked her for a date at least every week during the school for three years and he finally wore her down.



My mother was 22 and my father was 29 when they first met at a dance hall after WWII. She said she turned him down several times for a date and they only eventually went on a date because my mother's friend wanted to date my father's friend.



I recall many couples from my high school and college days that didn't seem to like each other and took quite some time to end up together. Sometimes it was a guy pursuing a girl but it also went the other way with girls who wanted to go out with a guy who resisted. Sometimes it was a couple who were dating who tried to get their friends together and that sometimes took months to accomplish.



I was stalked by the woman I ended up marrying. She was 17 and the friend of the sister of one of my friends. She was too young to date. She kept leaving notes and cards on my car and eventually after she turned 18, we started dating.



I was at my 20th high school reunion and a woman that I had asked for a date asked my why we had never gone out. I told her that I had asked her a couple of times and she had said no. She said why didn't you ask me a third time. She said she never agreed to go out with a guy until he asked her at least three times. It was her way to find out if he was serious.



I'm wondering how many people have had to ask or be asked more than once before dating someone?