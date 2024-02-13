Relationship In your dating history , have you had to ask or been asked more than once before dating a person?

ralphc1

ralphc1

Titanium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 1, 2009
Messages
42,764
Reaction score
10,127
There was a person who asked if he should avoid further contact with a woman he asked asked to go on a date who told him no. He was told no means no and he shouldn't ask again. This got me thinking about a couple in the news last year who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. When they were asked how they met, the wife said they went to the same high school. She was then asked if it was love at first sight. She said "Hell no, I told him I wouldn't go out with him if he was the last guy on Earth". She was asked how they ended up together. She said he asked her for a date at least every week during the school for three years and he finally wore her down.

My mother was 22 and my father was 29 when they first met at a dance hall after WWII. She said she turned him down several times for a date and they only eventually went on a date because my mother's friend wanted to date my father's friend.

I recall many couples from my high school and college days that didn't seem to like each other and took quite some time to end up together. Sometimes it was a guy pursuing a girl but it also went the other way with girls who wanted to go out with a guy who resisted. Sometimes it was a couple who were dating who tried to get their friends together and that sometimes took months to accomplish.

I was stalked by the woman I ended up marrying. She was 17 and the friend of the sister of one of my friends. She was too young to date. She kept leaving notes and cards on my car and eventually after she turned 18, we started dating.

I was at my 20th high school reunion and a woman that I had asked for a date asked my why we had never gone out. I told her that I had asked her a couple of times and she had said no. She said why didn't you ask me a third time. She said she never agreed to go out with a guy until he asked her at least three times. It was her way to find out if he was serious.

I'm wondering how many people have had to ask or be asked more than once before dating someone?
 
ralphc1 said:
She said why didn't you ask me a third time. She said she never agreed to go out with a guy until he asked her at least three times.
Click to expand...
Sounds like you dodged a bullet. Women who play games like that are always going to be manipulative.

I never asked more than one. There was a girl in high school who asked me out numerous times. She was sprung for some reason.
 
LOL at asking once
a real man demands with tears and cash gifts on twitch or OF
if my bae is feeling down and need a a?couple hundred to pick her up I'm there

she always the best non personalized message and emoji game
 
No wonder women are into serial killers they love being stalked like prey
 
Dicked a 1 hitter quitter so well she wouldn't quit stalking me, does that count?

Wife and I celebrated 38 years together on the 4th, I don't remember much about dating life before then.
 
If you really want a woman then dont give up just because she says no, if I did that then I'd still be a virgin to this day cause aint no chick ever saw ole Pete's fat ass walk into a room and been like "Mmm hmm, I gotta get me a piece of dat!" until I dazzled em with my wits and charms
Women love attention and they love to be pursued, it makes em feel special, its all just part of the title dance we do, the timeless art of seduction, if you will


tenor.gif
 
ralphc1 said:
There was a person who asked if he should avoid further contact with a woman he asked asked to go on a date who told him no. He was told no means no and he shouldn't ask again. This got me thinking about a couple in the news last year who were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. When they were asked how they met, the wife said they went to the same high school. She was then asked if it was love at first sight. She said "Hell no, I told him I wouldn't go out with him if he was the last guy on Earth". She was asked how they ended up together. She said he asked her for a date at least every week during the school for three years and he finally wore her down.

My mother was 22 and my father was 29 when they first met at a dance hall after WWII. She said she turned him down several times for a date and they only eventually went on a date because my mother's friend wanted to date my father's friend.

I recall many couples from my high school and college days that didn't seem to like each other and took quite some time to end up together. Sometimes it was a guy pursuing a girl but it also went the other way with girls who wanted to go out with a guy who resisted. Sometimes it was a couple who were dating who tried to get their friends together and that sometimes took months to accomplish.

I was stalked by the woman I ended up marrying. She was 17 and the friend of the sister of one of my friends. She was too young to date. She kept leaving notes and cards on my car and eventually after she turned 18, we started dating.

I was at my 20th high school reunion and a woman that I had asked for a date asked my why we had never gone out. I told her that I had asked her a couple of times and she had said no. She said why didn't you ask me a third time. She said she never agreed to go out with a guy until he asked her at least three times. It was her way to find out if he was serious.

I'm wondering how many people have had to ask or be asked more than once before dating someone?
Click to expand...
Blake Lively and Margot Robbie both peskered me to date them when they found out my post to like ratio on Sherdog, but so far I've declined over a dozen requests because I respect the sanctity of their marriages
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,224
Messages
55,066,591
Members
174,584
Latest member
Amr Refat

Share this page

Back
Top