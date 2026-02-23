Analysis In what ways have you noticed GSPs karate background effect his striking?

KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
TBH I never saw karate of any kind in his style, except perhaps the way he throws round kicks with the chambering. It‘s not standard kickboxing and looks more like kyokushin to me.
Click to expand...
See I thought I just had a bad eye for it. They were some of his earliest martial arts and the more martially effective sects of karate so I'd be surprised if there isn't SOME influence in there.
 
godhatesacoward said:
See I thought I just had a bad eye for it. They were some of his earliest martial arts and the more martially effective sects of karate so I'd be surprised if there isn't SOME influence in there.
Click to expand...
Well shotokan is widely garbage. Kyokushin is essentially K1 without punches to the head so is a great base.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Well shotokan is widely garbage. Kyokushin is essentially K1 without punches to the head so is a great base.
Click to expand...
Shotokan people waste time with a lot of useless stuff but they have good things. The Machida brothers and Horiguchi have used that shit full contact
 
Good question I took about 18 months of Shudokan way back in the day (not to be confused with Shotokan) but I’m far from an expert

Martial Journal:

“The Early Influence of Traditional Martial Arts
George St-Pierre’s journey into the world of martial arts began with his father’s guidance into Kyokushin karate. This traditional Japanese martial art formed the foundation of his fighting style. Under the tutelage of his teacher Jean Couture,, St-Pierre developed exceptional striking skills, emphasizing strong kicks and precise strikes – a hallmark of Kyokushin karate.

His early training in Kyokushin not only instilled in him the values of discipline and respect but also gave him a solid base in stand-up combat. This traditional martial art teaches practitioners to utilize their entire body in strikes, promoting a well-rounded approach to striking in MMA.”

Sounds about right
 
Egészségére! said:
Good question I took about 18 months of Shudokan way back in the day (not to be confused with Shotokan) but I’m far from an expert

Martial Journal:

“The Early Influence of Traditional Martial Arts
George St-Pierre’s journey into the world of martial arts began with his father’s guidance into Kyokushin karate. This traditional Japanese martial art formed the foundation of his fighting style. Under the tutelage of his teacher Jean Couture,, St-Pierre developed exceptional striking skills, emphasizing strong kicks and precise strikes – a hallmark of Kyokushin karate.

His early training in Kyokushin not only instilled in him the values of discipline and respect but also gave him a solid base in stand-up combat. This traditional martial art teaches practitioners to utilize their entire body in strikes, promoting a well-rounded approach to striking in MMA.”

Sounds about right
Click to expand...
That read like an AI prompt to produce flyers handed out to soccer moms
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Theory Strength > Strategy. True?
Replies
15
Views
395
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,028
Messages
58,477,417
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top