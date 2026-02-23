godhatesacoward
3rd degree dan black belt in kyokushin and black belt in shotokan
See I thought I just had a bad eye for it. They were some of his earliest martial arts and the more martially effective sects of karate so I'd be surprised if there isn't SOME influence in there.TBH I never saw karate of any kind in his style, except perhaps the way he throws round kicks with the chambering. It‘s not standard kickboxing and looks more like kyokushin to me.
Well shotokan is widely garbage. Kyokushin is essentially K1 without punches to the head so is a great base.See I thought I just had a bad eye for it. They were some of his earliest martial arts and the more martially effective sects of karate so I'd be surprised if there isn't SOME influence in there.
Shotokan people waste time with a lot of useless stuff but they have good things. The Machida brothers and Horiguchi have used that shit full contactWell shotokan is widely garbage. Kyokushin is essentially K1 without punches to the head so is a great base.
That read like an AI prompt to produce flyers handed out to soccer momsGood question I took about 18 months of Shudokan way back in the day (not to be confused with Shotokan) but I’m far from an expert
Martial Journal:
“The Early Influence of Traditional Martial Arts
George St-Pierre’s journey into the world of martial arts began with his father’s guidance into Kyokushin karate. This traditional Japanese martial art formed the foundation of his fighting style. Under the tutelage of his teacher Jean Couture,, St-Pierre developed exceptional striking skills, emphasizing strong kicks and precise strikes – a hallmark of Kyokushin karate.
His early training in Kyokushin not only instilled in him the values of discipline and respect but also gave him a solid base in stand-up combat. This traditional martial art teaches practitioners to utilize their entire body in strikes, promoting a well-rounded approach to striking in MMA.”
Sounds about right