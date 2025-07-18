  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

In what way should I digest Pride Fighting?

I’ve mainly only watched UFC/Bellator fights

I mean should I go card by card ? There is also a best of pride series on fight pass.

Does anyone know where I can watch like Pride backstage promos and press conferences or anything besides just the fights themselves?

Or is that stuff all contained within the main card presentation?

I asked because with the UFC there are weigh in shows, press conferences, vlogs etc

I want to know the backstory of the fights and the shit talking the fighters did to each other and their mentality before fights.

Appreciate the responses!

Also double points if you can help me with WEC too… wonder if those are on fight pass?
 
Start with Wanderlei vs Rampage I , II ... Fedor and Crocop.

nsH3Is.gif


And always watch this one before going out for drinks

don-frye.gif
 
I started from Pride 1 and just watched every event. They do have some slow burn fights (buffaloing in guard a lot) but man its fun to watch history.
 
Wanderlei/cro cop.

Sexyama

Minowa

Sakuraba

Rampage slamming people
 
I would recommend watching in order. Sure, there are some shit card, plenty of crap fights (and a few fixed ones)...but a big part of the Pride era was the context and build up around individual fighters, teams, matchups, etc. I think that would be the best way to really appreciate the legends of Pride. Watching highlights or a few select fights does not do it justice.
 
I started a while ago watching every events, but man there was a lot of random unknown japanese wrestlers fighting in there before Sakuraba.
 
So basically you want to steal everything I worked for?
 
