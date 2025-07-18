In what way should I digest Pride Fighting?

I’ve mainly only watched UFC/Bellator fights
I mean should I go card by card ? There is also a best of pride series on fight pass.
Does anyone know where I can watch like Pride backstage promos and press conferences or anything besides just the fights themselves?
Or is that stuff all contained within the main card presentation?
I asked because with the UFC there are weigh in shows, press conferences, vlogs etc
I want to know the backstory of the fights and the shit talking the fighters did to each other and their mentality before fights.
Appreciate the responses!
Also double points if you can help me with WEC too… wonder if those are on fight pass?
