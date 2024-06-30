In theory can Poatan translate to HW?

Nah, someone like Blaydes would just dump him on his ass and keep him there. Gane vs. him would be a hell of a spectacle
UFC has no plans to build up a superstar in HW when Jon Jones retires, and so instead of marketing the interim HW champ Aspinall, they decide to take the easy way out and try to pressure Alex and his star power into moving upIn the countdown video's & pre-fight highlights, Alex specifically said he wanted to be the next Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and build a legacy as a fighter.
He wants to be known as a fighter with many title defenses. It's in his heart.
When he keeps moving up weight classes with few title defenses, his legacy will vanish from that division.
Next thing you know, Boxing will offer him a fight with Tyson Fury.
He'll inevitably become the next Conor McGregor.