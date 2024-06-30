  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

In theory can Poatan translate to HW?

He absolutely can. He looks like he's about 225-230 right now, and he's probably leaning himself out to make 205. I bet he could put on 10-15 more pounds without a weight and have some serious knockout power at heavyweight.

If Pereira came into heavyweight at 235-240, I think he could beat anyone but Jon Jones.
 
I like the fight but I think Poatan doesn't win. Tom Aspinall is quick to test the takedown defense. Tom can actually shoot a takedown.
 
Tom and Jones are both really open on the feet but they would outgrapple him, obviously has a chance but I don't see it unless GANE is champ or something
 
UFC need to stop pushing this multi weight champ shit.

Maybe it was just Rogan going off but anyway, I hope Alex just does whats best for him
 
In the countdown video's & pre-fight highlights, Alex specifically said he wanted to be the next Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and build a legacy as a fighter.
He wants to be known as a fighter with many title defenses. It's in his heart.
When he keeps moving up weight classes with few title defenses, his legacy will vanish from that division.
Next thing you know, Boxing will offer him a fight with Tyson Fury.
He'll inevitably become the next Conor McGregor or Ngannou.
 
at this point he is the baddest man on the planet
iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii
 
Well, they want to sell tickets. Nothing much left except ankalaev and I think he destroys him. Maybe Gane vs. Alex would be awesome
 
Tapatio said:
Nah, someone like Blaydes would just dump him on his ass and keep him there. Gane vs. him would be a hell of a spectacle
they won't match him up vs Blaydes. why not match him up against Gane right now? would be a good welcoming fight to the heavyweight division.
 
I think he has a decent shot a beating any HW, Jones included
hard matchups tho in Tom, Blaydes, Jailton and ofc Jones.
It would be interesting a HW debut say vs Volkov
 
Rhood said:
UFC has no plans to build up a superstar in HW when Jon Jones retires, and so instead of marketing the interim HW champ Aspinall, they decide to take the easy way out and try to pressure Alex and his star power into moving up
 
