In theory can Poatan translate to HW?

In the countdown video's & pre-fight highlights, Alex specifically said he wanted to be the next Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones and build a legacy as a fighter.

He wants to be known as a fighter with many title defenses. It's in his heart.

When he keeps moving up weight classes with few title defenses, his legacy will vanish from that division.

Next thing you know, Boxing will offer him a fight with Tyson Fury.

He'll inevitably become the next Conor McGregor or Ngannou.