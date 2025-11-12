KAZSoliloquy
when the "individual rights" gang realizes they went a bit too far.
LOL, not going to hear any argument from me there.Women voting is terrible for society. The only problem is that men voting is equally as terrible for society. The average person is a fucking idiot.
To be fair Tim Pool is pretty fringe and inconsequential especially after he lost Russian funding. I've never even heard of the other idiot mentioned in the OP so I assume he's even less relevant.Most conservatives never moved past the “girls have cooties” phase in life so this isn’t really surprising. Women make them confused and angry.
Pool’s been quoted by like 90% of the conservatives on here so speaking strictly of Sherdog, he’s not fringe at all.To be fair Tim Pool is pretty fringe and inconsequential especially after he lost Russian funding. I've never even heard of the other idiot mentioned in the OP so I assume he's even less relevant.
I mean in the context of GOP elites. He definitely has an audience, I feel it's waned but I don't follow him so that could be a wrong impression, but I don’t think he has influence among the powerbrokers of the party.Pool’s been quoted by like 90% of the conservatives on here so speaking strictly of Sherdog, he’s not fringe at all.
And 50% of the population is dumber than thatWomen voting is terrible for society. The only problem is that men voting is equally as terrible for society. The average person is a fucking idiot.
There's a theory. The side that is majority married people are the ones who think "girls have cooties", not the one that is majority gay guys and spinsters who can't even answer what a woman is.Most conservatives never moved past the “girls have cooties” phase in life so this isn’t really surprising. Women make them confused and angry.
When he told them he loves them because they're dumb.Got to love Trump supporters telling everyone else they’re too dumb to vote
Yeah and they wonder why they can't get laid. Sums up the incel thing.God damn that dude is annoying.
But totally, of course these dudes want women to not vote or have a voice. They want to force women to be a wife/maid/chef/janitor/pornstar/therapist/mother/groundskeeper/teacher/nanny/chauffeur/whatever else, while these dudes MAYBE work a job to provide money, and then don't help out with anything else in life. Just taking advantage of another human being and using them like an object.
That's why there's a "male loneliness epidemic", it's women realizing they're happier being alone than with a douche bag loser who doesn't wash their ass and is a narcissistic drunken bigot.
These dudes are so threatened/scared by women, they want the world to go back to women not having any rights.
I think calling it a blue wave is a bit of an exaggeration and the people calling to repeal the 19th amendment on the right are fairly fringe and unlikely to influence the wider party imo.