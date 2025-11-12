Elections In the wake of a modern blue wave, prominent conservatives now seeking to repeal the 19th amendment

I think calling it a blue wave is a bit of an exaggeration and the people calling to repeal the 19th amendment on the right are fairly fringe and unlikely to influence the wider party imo.

If Trump's GOP is going to try to restrict the vote they're not going after the lady vote, they're going to go for their usual punching bag which are Southern blacks who vote overwhelmingly for Democrats and can be more easily gerrymandered or otherwise suppressed by Republican state officials.
 
Most conservatives never moved past the “girls have cooties” phase in life so this isn’t really surprising. Women make them confused and angry.
To be fair Tim Pool is pretty fringe and inconsequential especially after he lost Russian funding. I've never even heard of the other idiot mentioned in the OP so I assume he's even less relevant.
 
Tim pool's was obviously kidding (I think)

No idea who the bozo is at the top - but he should stick to reading his caveman scripture and shut the fuck up
 
Pool’s been quoted by like 90% of the conservatives on here so speaking strictly of Sherdog, he’s not fringe at all.
 
I mean in the context of GOP elites. He definitely has an audience, I feel it's waned but I don't follow him so that could be a wrong impression, but I don’t think he has influence among the powerbrokers of the party.
 
when the "individual rights" gang realizes they went a bit too far.
God damn that dude is annoying.

But totally, of course these dudes want women to not vote or have a voice. They want to force women to be a wife/maid/chef/janitor/pornstar/therapist/mother/groundskeeper/teacher/nanny/chauffeur/whatever else, while these dudes MAYBE work a job to provide money, and then don't help out with anything else in life. Just taking advantage of another human being and using them like an object.

That's why there's a "male loneliness epidemic", it's women realizing they're happier being alone than with a douche bag loser who doesn't wash their ass and is a narcissistic drunken bigot.

These dudes are so threatened/scared by women, they want the world to go back to women not having any rights.
 
There's a theory. The side that is majority married people are the ones who think "girls have cooties", not the one that is majority gay guys and spinsters who can't even answer what a woman is. <lol>
 
Yeah and they wonder why they can't get laid. Sums up the incel thing.

No wonder more and more of those types are even jacking to AI porn.

Having said that mens health mental health in particular needs to be re-evaluated and be given a propper attention with no prejudice with no missandrist agenda.

But back to the original point its just really appaling there are still politicians in the west that to this day thinks women should not vote.
 
its a minority on 'the left' that call to 'defund the police' but 'the left' get judged for it nonetheless
 
