UFC champion Tom Aspinall is in a 'tough spot' vs. Ciryl Gane, says Din Thomas Din Thomas thinks there's a massive amount of pressure on UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

MMA analyst argues that Aspinall is in a tough spot in the shadow of Jon Jones that anything less than a dominating first round of Cyril Gane leaves Aspinall in a tough spot.Aspinall has spent the better part of a year trying to prove himself as a worthy challenger for Jon Jones. Aspinall’s record leaves a lot to be desired as he’s faced mostly unknowns and has no big name wins.His first title defense against Cyril Gane is arguably the biggest name to date that he’s faced, and this is a man that Jon Jones dispatched in round 1 without taking any damage.Anything short of a dominant win leaves Aspinall in the shadow of Jon Jones. And godforbid if Aspinall loses, it would leave him forever in the shadow of Jones.Aspinall is stuck between a rock and a hard place. He’s left to fill the GIANT shoes that Jon Jones left behind.If Aspinall dispatches Gane in impression fashion, he needs to take the mic and call out Jones for July 2026 for the Trump card.