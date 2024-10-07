In the likely event Topuria knocks Max Holloway cold out...

Like he did to Volk (If Max decides to throw hard), how many title defenses would he need before you would call him FW GOAT?

What if he wins the LW title from Islam too after that? Would that strengthen his claim as heir to the GOAT throne of FW?

I can see him knocking out Max and Islam.

Would knockouts make him more of a GOAT in your eyes if he's shutting everyone's lights out and not just beating them via decisions?
 
