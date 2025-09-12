In Retrospect, Was John Cena's Heel Turn The Most Random Inconsequential "Shocking Moment" Ever?

I mean, what was the point? He turns heel, get's everyone excited for what was to come. People are thinking that there is obviously going to be some faction angle with some older stars taking liberties with the new generation. You got the whole Rock storyline with Cody, making it all come together...

It was beautiful. A masterclass in setting up an angle. And then...nothing happened. The Rock gave bizarre interviews about being done with the whole thing, which seemed like a work, until it wasn't. Some rapper was involved for some reason. Cena tried his best to be a typical heel for a few weeks, and him and Cody have a horrible match at Mania, that didn't seem to elevate either one of them. Then Cena just comes out one night and goes "Yeah, I'm I good guy now", and that was it. The whole thing was memory holed, LOL.

What else even compares to it? Austin turning heel? CM Punk "quitting" WWE with the title for a week?

Thoughts? Comparisons?
 
Sting finally turning heel in 1999 after being WCW's forever babyface only for the fans to keep cheering him like a babyface no matter what he did and WCW quietly dropping him being a heel just a few weeks later.

Then not even a year later WCW trying the same thing with Goldberg only for the fans to keep cheering him and WCW quietly dropping him being a heel a few weeks later.
 
I’m so glad they involved that little jerkoff rapper in the main event of wrestlemania, everyone LOVED it
 
Ric Flair being the Black Scorpion at Starrcade'90, after it was built up for months that it was supposed to be the Ultimate Warrior, who was the WWF Champion at the time, which wouldve made him showing up in a WCW angle the most mind blowing thing ever

Ric Flair just randomly being inserted as the masked mystery man at the very last moment, because they couldnt figure out how to get out of the hole that they booked themselves into, was so ridiculous and anti-climactic and such a freaking let down and really set the tone that would dominate WCW for most of the next decade til it died, that being a tone of general ineptness LoL
 
I feel like the "Higher Power" angle, as well as being a letdown, was also pretty inconsequential...

Oh, it was Vince all along, doing anything to defeat Stone Cold...ok...
 
I feel like the "Higher Power" angle, as well as being a letdown, was also pretty inconsequential...

Oh, it was Vince all along, doing anything to defeat Stone Cold...ok...
Thats @My Spot s favorite angle ever but I agree with you, the blowoff was quite anti climactic
 
Thats @My Spot s favorite angle ever but I agree with you, the blowoff was quite anti climactic
I remember that nights broadcast when whichever commentator (can't remember) mentioned on air that people were thinking it might be Jake the Snake or Kevin Sullivan and I was like "well can't be them now...probably Vince or some dumb shit"

In hindsight Jake would've been perfect, history with the Undertaker and Austin, and carried a great dark persona
 
I remember that nights broadcast when whichever commentator (can't remember) mentioned on air that people were thinking it might be Jake the Snake or Kevin Sullivan and I was like "well can't be them now...probably Vince or some dumb shit"

In hindsight Jake would've been perfect, history with the Undertaker and Austin, and carried a great dark persona
Dang, I like the Kevin Sullivan idea, that wouldve worked perfectly in the rasslin lore sense and he wouldve been great in that dark role, plus he already had the robe from his days as the Games Master in JCP so you save on your costume budget too
 
I remember that nights broadcast when whichever commentator (can't remember) mentioned on air that people were thinking it might be Jake the Snake or Kevin Sullivan and I was like "well can't be them now...probably Vince or some dumb shit"

In hindsight Jake would've been perfect, history with the Undertaker and Austin, and carried a great dark persona
Jake was a mess at the time though (remember this is around when Heroes of Wrestling took place).
It had to be Vince. Just to show how far he'd go and what he'd do to fuck with Austin.
 
Jake was a mess at the time though (remember this is around when Heroes of Wrestling took place).
It had to be Vince. Just to show how far he'd go and what he'd do to fuck with Austin.
True about Jake.

Strongly disagree about it having to be Vince.

Think Ted DiBiases name was tossed around too.

If I could alter reality...it would've been Bret Hart fucking with Austin and McMahon.
 
True about Jake.

Strongly disagree about it having to be Vince.

Think Ted DiBiases name was tossed around too.

If I could alter reality...it would've been Bret Hart fucking with Austin and McMahon.
Kayfabe wise and what we know about him and Vince, HBK makes the most sense lmao
 
sddefault.jpg
 
I feel like the "Higher Power" angle, as well as being a letdown, was also pretty inconsequential...

Oh, it was Vince all along, doing anything to defeat Stone Cold...ok...
It makes sense, but it almost made too much sense, where the mystery was undercut by an obvious reveal.

"I was me all along!"

Yeah, no shit.
 
Oh Taker would've revolted Day 1.
From a humor perspective, Taker being pissed and destroying him for being fooled would be enjoyable for 10 min, then I would been pissed a dark storyline was wasted on that an now Taker looks like a dumbass for unknowingly serving HBK...

...looking back as a 90s metalhead kid, I enjoyed most of the Ministry arc...I was into that dark character stuff, I wanted the Higher Power to be some kind of twisted dark OG wrestler like Jake, Sullivan or yes DiBiase (I think him playing the millionaire with a dark hidden personality would worked) ...

...instead..."it was me all along"
 
It’s the only World Title angle that I’ve ever seen have an overnight turn…they just gave up on it in the middle of a world title storyline and John was basically like “My bad guys I was tripping” I fully expected some shenanigans at SummerSlam and for Cena to just be doing that to play mind games with Cody…but nope they just gave up on it and randomly turned him face days before SummerSlam and had him give up the belt after that…the whole thing was Cena going heel for his 17th Reign to make sure and keep the strap to retirement.
I don’t recall a time when that has happened before. It was honestly really weird to see and just destroyed Kayfabe.

By the way it’s also really odd that kid friendly supercena is the star of HBO’s super raunchy PeaceMaker.
 
I thought that it was really good, but just done at the completely wrong time.
 
