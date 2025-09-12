In Retrospect, Was John Cena's Heel Turn The Most Random Inconsequential "Shocking Moment" Ever?

I mean, what was the point? He turns heel, get's everyone excited for what was to come. People are thinking that there is obviously going to be some faction angle with some older stars taking liberties with the new generation. You got the whole Rock storyline with Cody, making it all come together...



It was beautiful. A masterclass in setting up an angle. And then...nothing happened. The Rock gave bizarre interviews about being done with the whole thing, which seemed like a work, until it wasn't. Some rapper was involved for some reason. Cena tried his best to be a typical heel for a few weeks, and him and Cody have a horrible match at Mania, that didn't seem to elevate either one of them. Then Cena just comes out one night and goes "Yeah, I'm I good guy now", and that was it. The whole thing was memory holed, LOL.



What else even compares to it? Austin turning heel? CM Punk "quitting" WWE with the title for a week?



Thoughts? Comparisons?