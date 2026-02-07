  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

In retrospect Cory vs Merab was way too close and a sign of things to come.

C

ClinchmasterEdwards93291

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 28, 2025
Messages
31
Reaction score
18
I think merab is the BW goat but the cory fight was a sign that merabs striking hadnt really gotten better and that maybe his schedule was taking a toll on him. Cory clearly wins the first round and the fourth and fifth round are both super super close like way too close.

and it was mainly because merab was too comfortable trying to strike with cory and getting reckless. And yet the fight was scored 4 rounds to 1 by alot of people and talked about like it was a competitive domination. when really if you wanted to you could argue a draw.

the fourth round merab eats alot of shots and gets stumbled by a few big ones (he does also land some big shots) you could easily argue it was corys round. and in my opinion the fifth is clearly corys because that left hand was clearly the biggest shot of the round and hurt merab really really badly.

Why werent people more worried about merab after that fight happened because round by round it was far from a domination? Cory did better than umar did in my opinion.

To be clear i think yan beats any version of merab with the brilliant performance he had that night but just saying, there were signs an upset was coming soon.
 
ClinchmasterEdwards93291 said:
I think merab is the BW goat but the cory fight was a sign that merabs striking hadnt really gotten better and that maybe his schedule was taking a toll on him. Cory clearly wins the first round and the fourth and fifth round are both super super close like way too close.

and it was mainly because merab was too comfortable trying to strike with cory and getting reckless. And yet the fight was scored 4 rounds to 1 by alot of people and talked about like it was a competitive domination. when really if you wanted to you could argue a draw.

the fourth round merab eats alot of shots and gets stumbled by a few big ones (he does also land some big shots) you could easily argue it was corys round. and in my opinion the fifth is clearly corys because that left hand was clearly the biggest shot of the round and hurt merab really really badly.

Why werent people more worried about merab after that fight happened because round by round it was far from a domination? Cory did better than umar did in my opinion.

To be clear i think yan beats any version of merab with the brilliant performance he had that night but just saying, there were signs an upset was coming soon.
Click to expand...
You think merab is the bw goat but yan beats any version of him (your words). So do you believe yan is the future bw goat?
 
Merab's resume likely locks him into 135 GOAT or second all time in the division.

The Sandhagen fight was not close at all. Merab soundly won that fight and nearly finished Corey. Very few, if any, were picking Merab to lose to Yan, and definitely not in that fashion.
 
I also didn't agree with the narrative that Merab was getting better during his title reign, his best and most consistent performance where he made the best use of his skillset was the first Yan fight.
 
I'm confused TS. What or who is coming exactly? Yan? I get what you said about Cory being more competitive than he gets credit for, but what I don't understand is the insertion of Yan at the end of the conversation and what is yet to come? Okay, I'm drinking for the first time in 2026 so maybe I'm just confused IDK. Party on.
 
O’Malley wasn’t exactly the most well rounded champion, Merab was the absolute worst matchup for someone like him (actually any grappler because Merab isn’t actually that great at maintaining top control at least on somewhat competent fighters) But O’Malley couldn’t do anything to keep him off. It’s like Sean’s long limbs made it way harder for him to get back up when compared to a more compactly built fighter like Yan because Merab simply has less to hold on to with a guy like Petr Yan which helps Yan get back to his feet-sometimes being smaller is an advantage in a fight it’s weird how it works out like that but go watch Fury vs Usyk or Pacquiao vs Margarito and those are good examples of a Champion making his larger opponent seem like he was TOO big to adequately move around the ring.
O’Malley is a specialist his skills other than striking are…adequate at best. It’s easier to win the belt than defend it.

I don’t think Merab ever beats Petr again, especially with the way Petrs coach had a bubble map of do/donts reacting to any situation Merab could try to make happen while fighting him-Petr is too slick everywhere, Merab would have to fight the perfect fight against Yan again. Funny how Yan losing the first fight changed the 2nd fight so much.
But yeah Merab probably shoulda waited until this year to fight again at least.
 
135 has had like 4 maybe 5 guys who felt like they were on GOAT runs at one point, then they lost.
Cruz, TJ, Yan, Aljo, Merab. You could argue for any one of them being GOAT, you can argue 135 maybe hasn't actually had its GOAT yet.

Great weight class
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
135 has had like 4 maybe 5 guys who felt like they were on GOAT runs at one point, then they lost.
Cruz, TJ, Yan, Aljo, Merab. You could argue for any one of them being GOAT, you can argue 135 maybe hasn't actually had its GOAT yet.

Great weight class
Click to expand...
I have felt like when it’s said and done it will be yan.

When you account for the fact that he’s lost 3 split decisions and a dq via knee…his only real dominant loss was merab 1.

He has some of the best striking I’ve seen in the ufc, super, super dangerous and his tdd is outstanding. what I love about his striking is it’s not a super busy style. He’s not burning a ton of energy. He just kind of…picks his jab and BANG it fucks guys up.
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
I have felt like when it’s said and done it will be yan.

When you account for the fact that he’s lost 3 split decisions and a dq via knee…his only real dominant loss was merab 1.

He has some of the best striking I’ve seen in the ufc, super, super dangerous and his tdd is outstanding. what I love about his striking is it’s not a super busy style. He’s not burning a ton of energy. He just kind of…picks his jab and BANG it fucks guys up.
Click to expand...
Now he's gonna lose to a short notice Payton Tallbot filling in, probably lol
 
Substance Abuse said:
Merab's resume likely locks him into 135 GOAT or second all time in the division.

The Sandhagen fight was not close at all. Merab soundly won that fight and nearly finished Corey. Very few, if any, were picking Merab to lose to Yan, and definitely not in that fashion.
Click to expand...
That’s simply not true. I made several posts (evidenced in my post history) very confidently affirming that Yan would beat Merab handily.

I don’t think you can say that. To me and others there were very clear signs that a healthy Yan was the best BW and that Merabs performances were not as dominant as made out to be (due to the way he would take over the fight and the showboating he would do).

I mean cmon.

He barely scraped by O Malley first time, and Umar. And not overly convincing against Cory
 
Southpoor97 said:
That’s simply not true. I made several posts (evidenced in my post history) very confidently affirming that Yan would beat Merab handily.

I don’t think you can say that. To me and others there were very clear signs that a healthy Yan was the best BW and that Merabs performances were not as dominant as made out to be (due to the way he would take over the fight and the showboating he would do).

I mean cmon.

He barely scraped by O Malley first time, and Umar. And not overly convincing against Cory
Click to expand...

I typed few. Again, very few thought he would lose and even less like that. You picked correctly, good for you. I thought he beat both SOM and Corey convincingly, and ran through Yan their first time. Contrarian? Possibly.

I mean, cmon.
 
Zebra Cheeks said:
You think merab is the bw goat but yan beats any version of him (your words). So do you believe yan is the future bw goat?
Click to expand...
I think Anderson Silva is the MW GOAT and I think Khamzat would beat any version of Anderson Silva. I am not sure Khamzat will amass a resume to surpass Anderson Silva. I think it's unlikely.
 
im just saying that the cory performance should have raised the alarm for an upset coming soon cause it was way too close and flawed. i wouldnt have picked yan to do it but in retrospect the cory fight was a sign of things to come
jsbx45 said:
I'm confused TS. What or who is coming exactly? Yan? I get what you said about Cory being more competitive than he gets credit for, but what I don't understand is the insertion of Yan at the end of the conversation and what is yet to come? Okay, I'm drinking for the first time in 2026 so maybe I'm just confused IDK. Party on.
Click to expand...
 
The Umar fight was much closer, until Merab went Super Saiyan in the final minute. You knew he won when he did that shit.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
5th round was not close. Sandy won 1 round and could  maybe get 2 in a coin flip. That does not make it a close fight
Click to expand...
immediate impact is prioritized over cumulative impact. cory badly hurt merab at the end of the round it was inarguably the best shot of the round. and there was no comparable shot from merab. therefore cory gets that round
 
Substance Abuse said:
Merab's resume likely locks him into 135 GOAT or second all time in the division.

The Sandhagen fight was not close at all. Merab soundly won that fight and nearly finished Corey. Very few, if any, were picking Merab to lose to Yan, and definitely not in that fashion.
Click to expand...
the first round is clearly corys and if you watch it again the 4th and 5th are really close
 
HHJ said:
HHJ said:
I didnt see it that way at all.

Yan beating Merab shouldnt even be an upset tbh
Click to expand...
eh i dont agree. yan had to do so much gameplanning and change so much about how he fought compared to the first fight and how he usually fights.and frankly his performances leading up to the title shot just looked like typical yan. obviously he had been behind the scenes preparing for the rematch but there was no indication he was making the changes he ended up making.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
DC had another disasterclass of a performance on commentary tonight
Replies
16
Views
411
FTHELayNPray
F
W
Outside of Umar who do you see as the biggest BW threat to Merab?
Replies
1
Views
184
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
TheMMAnalyst
Umar vs. Merab Round 5 Re-Watch (Scoring Breakdown/Summary/Analysis)
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
maximus__
maximus__
ChessJitsu
You have to keep in mind that Yan was given the Merab rematch less than 2 months ago
2
Replies
24
Views
733
Conan the K-9
Conan the K-9
AmbassadorFright
Outside of the Aljo Cory Sandhagen never been convincingly beaten/dominated.
2
Replies
33
Views
1K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,100
Messages
58,414,806
Members
176,031
Latest member
Golden Rhino

Share this page

Back
Top