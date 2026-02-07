In retrospect Cory vs Merab was way too close and a sign of things to come.

I think merab is the BW goat but the cory fight was a sign that merabs striking hadnt really gotten better and that maybe his schedule was taking a toll on him. Cory clearly wins the first round and the fourth and fifth round are both super super close like way too close.



and it was mainly because merab was too comfortable trying to strike with cory and getting reckless. And yet the fight was scored 4 rounds to 1 by alot of people and talked about like it was a competitive domination. when really if you wanted to you could argue a draw.



the fourth round merab eats alot of shots and gets stumbled by a few big ones (he does also land some big shots) you could easily argue it was corys round. and in my opinion the fifth is clearly corys because that left hand was clearly the biggest shot of the round and hurt merab really really badly.



Why werent people more worried about merab after that fight happened because round by round it was far from a domination? Cory did better than umar did in my opinion.



To be clear i think yan beats any version of merab with the brilliant performance he had that night but just saying, there were signs an upset was coming soon.