In response to all those who say 'Watch kickboxing!'...

When people criticize boring fkn wrestlers.

This is such a lame defence when I hear this.

It's simplifying the argument to create a straw man for yourself to knock down.

Not everybody who finds wrestlers or certain kinds of wrestlers boring want to watch kickboxing. Or, they'd watch fkn kickboxing. There's ground and grappling elements which still involve violence - aka ground n pound, elbows, and submissions; BJJ is still interesting, combative, violent;

Wheras, holding people and stalling (not saying that's what Merab did btw. no comment on him/separate/in general... ) is NOT that. It's not combat, it's not violence, it's not causing damage, it's not trying to cause damage, or win. It's a lame fkn way of using a trick, essentially, something you know how to do, to just kill the action and 'win' rounds. It's fkn lame.

Plenty of us still like ALL the elements of fighting. Just not bullshit types of wrestling. Take somebody down, sure, but for a purpose - to hurt them or finish things. Don't just hold them or act like a snake, and pass time and 'win' that way. Prime example of what I'm talking about, which is bullshit is what Usman used to do; like, v Masvidal 1 - fkn holding him against the fence and not doing shit, just keeping him there not able to fight back. Oh, my mistake, he did toe stomp!
 
There are rules to the game. Don’t blame the players for playing the game to the best of their abilities.

Now go drink from your milk bottle.
 
I can blame the fighters. As much as if you watch a shitty movie, you say 'that shit sucked' or 'that director sucks' or 'the writing was terrible'. You don't say 'well, the industry lets them make it so i guess, it was great!'. It's fine to criticize the source of something.

They could for example choose... NOT to be that way. Aka be exciting, and violent and decisive. And not jus go 'tee hee I learned how to wrap your legs up in college practising 1,000 times a day, I'm jus gonna do this so you can't move, I win!'. Super lame.

Dana seems p bummed whenever one of these wrestlers win or are champ too, and bored by the night. So, hopefully he realises why and they ban that kinda shit, aka just like they do in boxing - if a fighter starts holding too much, you break it up... cause it's NOT fighting - it's holding.
 
Or the other fighter can become a better wrestler and that way they would be forced to hit each other more
 
Smart of you to include this. Before people strawman you further.

"Crocop vs Big Nog was NOT lay and pray! Big Nog submitted Crocop! How dare you!!!"
 
That's not a good comparison though. Artists ideally want to make good art (unless you're someone like Pitbull or Adam Sandler), fighters don't necessarily want to be in entertaining fights, just win. Some do, and they have my undying respect for it, but that isn't the point for them.
They won't feed their family with my respect, they will, however, with win money.
 
images


Sniff sniff

Btw it’s alley not ally, dumbass
 
It is not a trick, if somebody can hold you down that means they are stronger than you and are forcing you to stay in that position.
There is no little secret grip or something to it, the same way someone like Pernell Whittaker wasn't running from his opponents he just knew how not to get hit by them. Grappling is a part of fighting, the most natural some might claim since all striking fights usually have to get separated once engaged in a clinch.

Every time someone gets out grappled at a big event these threads come back up. Go wrestle or roll yourself and you will understand how uncomfortable a lot of control positions are for the guy on bottom.
 
I don't understand criticizing the wrestler instead of criticizing the person who can't get up.
 
Well said you beautiful green bastad lol
 
