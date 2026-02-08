  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

In my opinion the UFC is holding MMA as an sport hostage and holding it back from the ultimate growth

Remember when Dana said neck in neck with Soccer and he said that like 10 years ago and he was far off from the mark and I would say way way off the mark.

But here is the thing, MMA has the potential to become the 2nd must watched sport worldwide and become neck in neck with Soccer and I would even say perhaps the only sport that can overtake Soccer because it is fun and action packed.

I think Dana and the Lorzeno brothers just rode on the back of the this sport and not the otherway around. This sport was always gonna be popular? Come on bro? it is a no-brainer two guys fighting each other inside a cage and I don´t even need to say any more.

The UFC didn´t only stagnated but I don´t even think it is the best organization currently fighting level wise. I think there are way better talent outside of the UFC rather then inside the UFC currently as we speak because the talent pool has truly dried out.

The UFC will never see any growth until it stops trying to build fan-favourite fighters or trying to fake create someone via favourable match-ups etc etc all that is bullshxt and actully destroying the sport.

Let me give you an example and this is what makes Soccer the biggest sport of all times. They go for the best against the best and always making sure that it is played at the absolute highest level. You got the UEFA Champions league where the best play the best the creme de la creme.

Imagine a fighting league and forget about a promotion this thing needs to be killed off.. Promotions and all that shxt needs to go but there should be a fighting league instead and governing bodies like FIFA and UEFA etc etc.

IMAGINE and PICTURE this UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE type of fighting league where there is no fake fighters involved but just the absolute elite at their profession going against each other.

The fights would automatically get more views, the sport will grow 100 times more.. It would be more prestigious to win a belt or a championship in such an era.
 
10 years ago, we were making fun of Dana for that soccer comment 5 years ago lol. Anyway, yeah the UFC needs new management.
 
MMA as big as soccer? You're as delusional as the pink goof TS!

Fighting can't survive on rigidity and skill, like most team sports. It's needs pomp and hype. But Dana and Co. have done none of that properly which is why the growth is unremarkable. They didn't promote anything, ironically.
 
How high are you???

In the Zuffa era, under Frank and Lorenzo's watch, the UFC's champs fought the top contenders, defended regularly, and the Fertittas were the boss. When they sold out, and a fucking talent agency took over... that's when the UFC actually shit the bed, Dana went on autopilot and got muzzled, champs turned into divas, and artificial champs became commonplace.

And... no chance it surpasses soccer.

Too bad you weren't there.
 
MMA in the Olympics mean it will also be in the World Championships, European Championships, Asian Championsips, Pan American Championships etc. too, so its pretty huge.

That said, I think it is in the Asian games for 2026 if Im not mistaken.
 
You're vastly overrating the bloodlust of the average person. Most people feel sick to their stomach when they see someone take a beating in HD. Team ballsports will always be more mainstream and popular than combat sports. But otherwise you're right, UFC is absolutely ruining any integrity the sport might have had some years ago, and they're getting more and more shameless about it.
 
If UFC is holding back MMA
Then another MMA promotion should grow bigger than the UFC and make MMA great again
 
UFC has been failing up for a decade.


They had an AMAZING run from
TUF -> Brock-> Ronda -> Conor

That built crazy momentum so much that they have done an absolute dogshit job for a decade and it is now starting to be really undeniable that they have been phoning it in and delivering flaming hot dogshit... for a WHILE

Welcome... I have been preaching the gospel of flaming hot dogshit for a while now. It is nice to see some of yall catching up.


- built Conor up to be larger than life.

- learned that if the star gets too big they can't control him

- said ok fuck that, we will just promote UFC from now on
- pivot entirely to brand first promotion until we have loyal fanbase that "watches UFC" and the stars won't matter, or will be fully replaceable, they can promote themselves.
 
The UFC was just another business venture for the Fertittas and now Hunt and The Pink Goofball. They have NEVER had any interest in growing the sport, only growing the UFC brand. It will ALWAYS be a niche sport and they've been comfortable with that for years now, so long as people keep buying the product and keep the fighter pay rate laughable.
 
Fighting will never be a bigger sport than any other that kids can start playing at the age of 3 and having idols and dreams of being champion there by the age of 5.
 
100 000% agree with you and I've heard friends say this many times yes UFC is becoming super stale at this point I kind of have a hate for them but that's not even the worse it's the fans that are so dumb they will support the UFC brand no matter what it's retarded, I care about the best fighting the best someone like the Olympics not the Hollywood reality show bullshit that is modern UFC the problem is people get offended by this because they're brainwashed and been owned by the marketing of the UFC it's just sad imo to be mind controlled by marketing the way a lot of UFC fans are. Take the event over the weekend I watched the main card as I'm not giving 3-4 hours to a UFC even anyways it was so so so boring to sit through almost every fight was like watching paint dry the Almeida vs Kuniev was pathetic fight the crowd was booing, Horiguchi was the most exciting imo and even that was meh to me, main event big deal nothing special overall lame and boring something needs to change.
 
In the Zuffa era, under Frank and Lorenzo's watch, the UFC's champs fought the top contenders, defended regularly, and the Fertittas were the boss. When they sold out, and a fucking talent agency took over... that's when the UFC actually shit the bed, Dana went on autopilot and got muzzled, champs turned into divas, and artificial champs became commonplace.

And... no chance it surpasses soccer.

Too bad you weren't there.
If Soccer does not stop these guys trying to act in order to draw the foul, I think it has a chance. (obviously I am kidding but holy shit that sport looks stupid letting that crap gp on, same with the NBA)
 
individual sports <<<<<<<<<<<<<<< team sports. Always been like this and I cant see why this would ever change. For a shitload of reasons I bet you can see now.

Fighting is a niche. The UFC represents a fraction of this niche, and very far from the biggest one. The wings of a fly. Its a irrelevant sport.

I do watch it cause I like the challenges, the skillsets, the feints, the big memorable KOs. Not someone sitting on another one chest for 25 minutes tho. This is not helping the sport growth.
 
imagine in 2006, someone saying the UFC is worth 10+ billion dollars and pretending that that isn't serious growth.

some of you guys really need to think more expansively.


MMA worldwide has become significantly more popular with the UFC being the biggest pusher. Just the fact that you can find a lot of MMA gyms and promotions in half the countries in the world is evidence of the UFC's influence. In fact, you can extend that easily to the growth in popularity for BJJ and Muay Thai as well, which I definitely think benefited from MMA's rise.
 
Some of you are too deep in the bubble.
 
