In my opinion the UFC is holding MMA as an sport hostage and holding it back from the ultimate growth

Remember when Dana said neck in neck with Soccer and he said that like 10 years ago and he was far off from the mark and I would say way way off the mark.



But here is the thing, MMA has the potential to become the 2nd must watched sport worldwide and become neck in neck with Soccer and I would even say perhaps the only sport that can overtake Soccer because it is fun and action packed.



I think Dana and the Lorzeno brothers just rode on the back of the this sport and not the otherway around. This sport was always gonna be popular? Come on bro? it is a no-brainer two guys fighting each other inside a cage and I don´t even need to say any more.



The UFC didn´t only stagnated but I don´t even think it is the best organization currently fighting level wise. I think there are way better talent outside of the UFC rather then inside the UFC currently as we speak because the talent pool has truly dried out.



The UFC will never see any growth until it stops trying to build fan-favourite fighters or trying to fake create someone via favourable match-ups etc etc all that is bullshxt and actully destroying the sport.



Let me give you an example and this is what makes Soccer the biggest sport of all times. They go for the best against the best and always making sure that it is played at the absolute highest level. You got the UEFA Champions league where the best play the best the creme de la creme.



Imagine a fighting league and forget about a promotion this thing needs to be killed off.. Promotions and all that shxt needs to go but there should be a fighting league instead and governing bodies like FIFA and UEFA etc etc.



IMAGINE and PICTURE this UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE type of fighting league where there is no fake fighters involved but just the absolute elite at their profession going against each other.



The fights would automatically get more views, the sport will grow 100 times more.. It would be more prestigious to win a belt or a championship in such an era.