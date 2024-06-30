In less than 2 years...

Yep he took the book "ufc for dummies" really to heartHe's on a legend crash course. If he beats Ank and goes up to HW, he's pretty much one of the best to ever do it.
He also flatlined Izzy and put him on an oxygen tank
In all honesty it just adds to his aura
Ya, Lizzy beat that guy once...
This is a thread about the remarkable run of Alex, stop this petty fanboy bullshit bro.Beat him in kickboxing too and got robbed.
This is a thread about the remarkable run of Alex, stop this petty fanboy bullshit bro.
How? The OP is just simply stated facts.
...while ignoring other facts.How? The OP is just simply stated facts.
How is it biased when I posted 100% facts you complete tard.
Umm, naw it's a thread highlighting a run of greatness. How you came to that conclusion is distorted. It would be like a thread about Izzy run and people bringing up Alex, it's weird as fuck when that happens too. Alex is on a remarkable run, nobody is trolling, we are all observing. Your POST is heavily trolling though.
Umm, naw it's a thread highlighting a run of greatness. How you came to that conclusion is distorted. It would be like a thread about Izzy run and people bringing up Alex, it's weird as fuck when that happens too. Alex is on a remarkable run, nobody is trolling, we are all observing. Your POST is heavily trolling though.