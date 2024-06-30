  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

In less than 2 years...

TITS said:
It's a heavily biased troll thread.
Click to expand...
Umm, naw it's a thread highlighting a run of greatness. How you came to that conclusion is distorted. It would be like a thread about Izzy run and people bringing up Alex, it's weird as fuck when that happens too. Alex is on a remarkable run, nobody is trolling, we are all observing. Your POST is heavily trolling though.
 
tritestill said:
Umm, naw it's a thread highlighting a run of greatness. How you came to that conclusion is distorted. It would be like a thread about Izzy run and people bringing up Alex, it's weird as fuck when that happens too. Alex is on a remarkable run, nobody is trolling, we are all observing. Your POST is heavily trolling though.
Click to expand...

He got fast-tracked, and skipped the line over many guys who could have given him tougher fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AdamWarlock
poatan rap sheep so far
Replies
18
Views
62
Kb7
K
Geniusss
Clear Path for the LHW picture
Replies
19
Views
442
Jon Stark
Jon Stark
B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
AldoStillGoat
Can’t wait until Jiri knocks out Alex this weekend
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
1K
AldoStillGoat
AldoStillGoat
Koro_11
So why is Poatan gonna lose to Hill?
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
3K
Koro_11
Koro_11

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,721
Messages
55,780,020
Members
174,929
Latest member
JetKinen

Share this page

Back
Top