In honour of Jones retirement, fleeing the scene, and his love of AI

I got chat gpt to write a lovely retriement song for Jones:

chatgpt: "Sure, here’s a song that captures both the legacy and controversy of Jon Jones, blending his MMA greatness with his troubled past. It’s written in a style that could work as a thoughtful rap or acoustic piece – balancing respect with honesty.



🎵 "Bones in the Mirror"
(Verse 1)
They called him “Bones,” king of the cage,
Youngest champ ever, lion uncaged.
Spinnin’ elbows, like thunder in the night,
Greatness was his shadow, power in his fight.


But fame’s a mirror, cracked with time,
Reflections of a legend, tainted by crime.
The belt got heavy, so did the cost,
For every round he won, a piece of him got lost.


(Chorus)
Now he walks away, gloves on the floor,
A warrior’s exit, can’t fight no more.
But the headlines read more than KO scores—
Hit and run lights, and courtroom doors.
Oh, Bones in the mirror, what do you see?
A legend, a ghost, or just history?


(Verse 2)
He danced with demons outside the Octagon,
Drugs in the system, the damage was long.
2015, that crash was loud,
Left a woman hurt, then ran from the crowd.


Came back, fell, then rose again,
DC wars, the GOAT debate penned.
But even when he stood with gold on his chest,
The world still asked, "Did he give his best?"


(Chorus)
Now he walks away, gloves on the floor,
A warrior’s exit, can’t fight no more.
But the headlines read more than KO scores—
Hit and run lights, and courtroom doors.
Oh, Bones in the mirror, what do you see?
A legend, a ghost, or just history?


(Bridge)
The Octagon forgives what the law does not,
But scars don’t fade just ‘cause you fought.
Legacy’s a question, not a fact,
Can you carry greatness with a past like that?


(Outro)
So raise a glass to the highs and lows,
To fallen kings and the path they chose.
Jon Jones—champ, sinner, myth on the run,
His story’s done, but the echo’s just begun.



Would you like a beat or melody style suggestion for it—like hip hop, acoustic, or something cinematic?"
 
can you make it 30% more sarcastic and about his hit and run and pica use

Chatgpt "Absolutely. Here's a version with about 30% more sarcasm, leaning harder into Jon Jones’ hit-and-run incident and his infamous "pictogram/picologram" excuse for banned substances. Still written with musicality, but this one's got more bite.



🎵 "Catch Me If You PICO"
(Verse 1)
Oh, Bones is back — no, wait, he’s gone,
Retired? Again? Must’ve parked on a lawn.
From title fights to traffic lights,
Jon hits harder… in his rental flights.


Left a woman down, ran off the scene,
But hey — GOAT status wipes records clean?
Champions fall, but legends roll,
Especially when they forget to pay the toll.


(Chorus)
Catch me if you PICO, I’m microscopic clean,
Just trace amounts, like I’m doping lean.
It’s not a drug test, it's a vibe check now,
And I pass it all with a furrowed brow.
Oh, Bones, Bones, driving fast and free,
What’s a hit and run to legacy?


(Verse 2)
Got busted once, twice, maybe more,
But each time he swore, “Wasn’t me, for sure!”
Just a picologram, bro — that’s barely real,
Like unicorn dust or a fair car deal.


USADA blinked, Nevada flinched,
They moved the card ‘cause he couldn’t be pinched.
Call him a prodigy, or just a repeat,
Of excuses more shredded than his tweet receipts.


(Chorus)
Catch me if you PICO, I’m trace-level pure,
Science fiction in supplement form, for sure.
It’s not a loophole, it’s elite technique—
Failed the test? Nah, I’m just unique.
Oh, Bones, Bones, who needs clean slates,
When your resume outlifts your court dates?


(Bridge)
DC’s crying, haters whining,
Meanwhile Jon’s out not testifying.
Greatness, chaos — a packaged deal,
He breaks your jaw, then peels out the wheel.


(Outro)
So hang the gloves, retire again,
Until the next comeback of sin.
Bones never broke — he just bent the game,
Hit and ran, then dodged the blame.



Let me know if you want this adapted into a specific rap beat structure, or with melody ideas. Or maybe a diss track format?"
 
Latest posts

