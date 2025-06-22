I got chat gpt to write a lovely retriement song for Jones:chatgpt: "Sure, here’s a song that captures both the legacy and controversy of Jon Jones, blending his MMA greatness with his troubled past. It’s written in a style that could work as a thoughtful rap or acoustic piece – balancing respect with honesty.They called him “Bones,” king of the cage,Youngest champ ever, lion uncaged.Spinnin’ elbows, like thunder in the night,Greatness was his shadow, power in his fight.But fame’s a mirror, cracked with time,Reflections of a legend, tainted by crime.The belt got heavy, so did the cost,For every round he won, a piece of him got lost.Now he walks away, gloves on the floor,A warrior’s exit, can’t fight no more.But the headlines read more than KO scores—Hit and run lights, and courtroom doors.Oh, Bones in the mirror, what do you see?A legend, a ghost, or just history?He danced with demons outside the Octagon,Drugs in the system, the damage was long.2015, that crash was loud,Left a woman hurt, then ran from the crowd.Came back, fell, then rose again,DC wars, the GOAT debate penned.But even when he stood with gold on his chest,The world still asked, "Did he give his best?"Now he walks away, gloves on the floor,A warrior’s exit, can’t fight no more.But the headlines read more than KO scores—Hit and run lights, and courtroom doors.Oh, Bones in the mirror, what do you see?A legend, a ghost, or just history?The Octagon forgives what the law does not,But scars don’t fade just ‘cause you fought.Legacy’s a question, not a fact,Can you carry greatness with a past like that?So raise a glass to the highs and lows,To fallen kings and the path they chose.Jon Jones—champ, sinner, myth on the run,His story’s done, but the echo’s just begun.Would you like a beat or melody style suggestion for it—like hip hop, acoustic, or something cinematic?"