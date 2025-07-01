In hindsight Oliveira's gameplan wasn't that dumb

hswrestler

hswrestler

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,775
Reaction score
3,641
A lot has been said of Oliveira's gameplan and while trading with Ilia likely wasn't the best gameplan in a vacuum, Oliveira did have success with it against other heavy hitters at 155 like Gaethje, Poireir and Chandler twice. In all 4 of those fights, Oliveira got dropped by some big shots but survived to win the fight.
To be honest, Ilia's power was still somewhat of an unknown at 155 and I personally didn't think Oliveira would be put away this early.

Oliveira could have fought more evasively but at nearly 36, that would have been a whole new style that would've taken time to adjust to and frankly I don't think Oliveira was too stationary when he got caught. Ilia hit him with a good body shot that stunned him a bit which gave Ilia the window for the 1-2.

I think Oliveira actually had a solid game plan for the fight given his limitations but Ilia is just that guy at 155.
 
smell-the-roses.gif
Ilia just doesn’t have the length for paddy
 
The execution of it was poor, but if we generalize, I don't mind the gameplan of leg kicks and kicks up the middle from range, pressure, and look for take downs and the clinch against topuria. Oliveira was just really reckless with how he went about it -- not much feints, not much head movement, no much set ups.
 
There was nothing Charles could've done differently that would've created a different outcome. Charles is a bad mfer standing & on the ground. Ilia just got dynamite in his hands. Some ppl acting like Charles is a scrub all of a sudden or saying he had a bad gameplan. Right now, the gameplan for anyone fighting Ilia is to not get punched or to stay as far away from him as possible. Since this is the fight game, nobody will be able to execute a gameplan that will bring them success in doing that. The way it has played out is that three top tier fighters have folded against Ilia. The smart thing is what Islam did, run.
 
Past slugfest victories don’t guarantee success against Ilia’s timing and precision. At 36, Oliveira’s reflexes and recovery suffer—even slight delays turn evasive attempts into stationary targets. His camp underestimated Ilia’s explosive power and didn’t reinforce core defense or post-shot reset drills. Relying on trading, rather than lateral movement and feints, played right into Ilia’s hands.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TCE
News Jon Anik: Justin Gaethje ‘was pissed’ to be passed over for UFC 317 title fight
4 5 6
Replies
113
Views
4K
Karate Kid
Karate Kid
Dimbis
I Believe Islam Beats Ilia
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
gracie_barra_samurai
G
Kowboy On Sherdog
Michael Chandler Plans to Be Composed Against Paddy Pimblett
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
azerty
A
Kowboy On Sherdog
Aljamain Sterling: Lifestyle Changes Won’t Help Sean O’Malley Against Merab Dvalishvili
Replies
19
Views
779
Sean Ryan
Sean Ryan
Kowboy On Sherdog
Charles Oliveira Reacts to Recent Comments from 'Disrespectful' Ilia Topuria
4 5 6
Replies
102
Views
3K
VinceArch
VinceArch

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,099
Messages
57,509,501
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top