In hindsight Oliveira's gameplan wasn't that dumb

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,775
- Reaction score
- 3,641
A lot has been said of Oliveira's gameplan and while trading with Ilia likely wasn't the best gameplan in a vacuum, Oliveira did have success with it against other heavy hitters at 155 like Gaethje, Poireir and Chandler twice. In all 4 of those fights, Oliveira got dropped by some big shots but survived to win the fight.
To be honest, Ilia's power was still somewhat of an unknown at 155 and I personally didn't think Oliveira would be put away this early.
Oliveira could have fought more evasively but at nearly 36, that would have been a whole new style that would've taken time to adjust to and frankly I don't think Oliveira was too stationary when he got caught. Ilia hit him with a good body shot that stunned him a bit which gave Ilia the window for the 1-2.
I think Oliveira actually had a solid game plan for the fight given his limitations but Ilia is just that guy at 155.
To be honest, Ilia's power was still somewhat of an unknown at 155 and I personally didn't think Oliveira would be put away this early.
Oliveira could have fought more evasively but at nearly 36, that would have been a whole new style that would've taken time to adjust to and frankly I don't think Oliveira was too stationary when he got caught. Ilia hit him with a good body shot that stunned him a bit which gave Ilia the window for the 1-2.
I think Oliveira actually had a solid game plan for the fight given his limitations but Ilia is just that guy at 155.