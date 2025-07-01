In hindsight Oliveira's gameplan wasn't that dumb

A lot has been said of Oliveira's gameplan and while trading with Ilia likely wasn't the best gameplan in a vacuum, Oliveira did have success with it against other heavy hitters at 155 like Gaethje, Poireir and Chandler twice. In all 4 of those fights, Oliveira got dropped by some big shots but survived to win the fight.

To be honest, Ilia's power was still somewhat of an unknown at 155 and I personally didn't think Oliveira would be put away this early.



Oliveira could have fought more evasively but at nearly 36, that would have been a whole new style that would've taken time to adjust to and frankly I don't think Oliveira was too stationary when he got caught. Ilia hit him with a good body shot that stunned him a bit which gave Ilia the window for the 1-2.



I think Oliveira actually had a solid game plan for the fight given his limitations but Ilia is just that guy at 155.