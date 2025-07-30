  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

In Bones' honor.

If he'd run into Kazuma Kiryu, they wouldn't have shaken hands. But they may have nodded to one another
 
Nabs said:
Haha... Said I was trolling though.

<JonesLaugh>
Oh yeah, I got you, I'm just discussing the topic.

We can do that.


Same way we could talk about the square root of -4.
Or dragons.
Or Bing Bong from Inside Out
 
Like a god walking amongst mortals







Ive noticed The Japanese are way more demonstrative towards celebrities than others
 
So basically Jones is so deeply embedded in your psyche you can’t appreciate Fedor without Jones on your mind? Even after retiring? That’s fucking disturbing
 
Mind Mine said:
So basically Jones is so deeply embedded in your psyche you can’t appreciate Fedor without Jones on your mind? Even after retiring? That’s fucking disturbing
Pfff... Forgot about the Sherdog psychiatrists! Damn! Should've known better.

<KingstonFrown>
 
Nabs said:
Pfff... Forgot about the Sherdog psychiatrists! Damn! Should've known better.

<KingstonFrown>
It doesn’t take a psychiatrist this is genuinely what you sick people do. Fedor walking down the street high fiving, somehow your brain thinks Jones
 
