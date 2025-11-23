In All Seriousness, Who Expected Dan to Beat Arman?

Rear Naked Toke
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2019
- Messages
- 1,866
- Reaction score
- 1,620
Seriously.
Why either of those things? I'm not debating whether Dan is a danger, favorite, or dog. Armen is in his prime with all the tools in his box.Show bet slip or delete thread. imho.
Agreed. But in reality Dan had no business fighting the number 1, and if he'd have won. . . just weird to think about. But I was rooting for him!I was rooting for him because he was the scrappy underdog and Arman is a douch but the outcome was what I expected.
Why either of those things?
I didn't post this thread based on confidence. Prior to this post I've never said anything about this fight.Because this thread feels pointless and boring.
If you were so confident, you bet 10k to make 1.5k, that would be interesting.
Never mind. I just realized that you quoted me completely out of context and disregarded everything I said after my intial question to you. Fuck your opinion.Because this thread feels pointless and boring.
If you were so confident, you bet 10k to make 1.5k, that would be interesting.