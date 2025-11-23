In All Seriousness, Who Expected Dan to Beat Arman?

SuperNerd said:
Show bet slip or delete thread. imho.
Why either of those things? I'm not debating whether Dan is a danger, favorite, or dog. Armen is in his prime with all the tools in his box.

Dan is literally a jobber that on this day tapped to an arm triangle from full mount. What exactly is your argument? No judgement; I'm genuinely curious.
 
I was just thinking about this yesterday.

It wasn't that long ago that Dan was 1-4 in five fights, he was getting wrecked, and then he disappeared for a little while and put on a whole new personality and a bunch of tattoos to reinvent himself. But he still struggles against top competition.
 
Had a feeling Arman was going to win but Dan had quietly put a 3 fight win streak together so he deserved to fight up the rankings again.
 
I didn't expect him to win, but I wanted him to

fwiw he did somehow pull off a controversial win against Gamrot who's also a grappler and has a (robbery) win by grappling over Tsarukyan

Anyways, it's not some big insight that a massive underdog is probably going to lose
 
I didn't post this thread based on confidence. Prior to this post I've never said anything about this fight.

I honestly don't give a shit about who won or lost. I couldn't care less.

Without trying to discredit your opinion as part of this thread, why did you reply without a bet slip of your own?

Why did you even reply to this thread if it's pointless and boring?
 
No one really thats why he was a minus 600 favorite or close to it. That means no one actually thought it was close. Also hooked sucks
 
SuperNerd said:
Because this thread feels pointless and boring.

If you were so confident, you bet 10k to make 1.5k, that would be interesting.
Never mind. I just realized that you quoted me completely out of context and disregarded everything I said after my intial question to you. Fuck your opinion.
 
