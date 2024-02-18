In a perfect world we get Arnold Allen vs Ilia Topuria

Arnold should have won against Evloev and got the finish if the fight was anywhere other than Quebec. And even then I had him winning rounds 1 and 3

In addition, think about how exciting this fight would be with two powerful boxers trading in the pocket all night. AA is a bit faster and cleaner but Ilia has that one shot power.
 
I think Allen is one of those elite but can't beat anybody at the top fighter.

And Evloev won that fight.
 
Allen nearly got stopped in that fight against Evloev, he spend the majority of the fight reacting to the threat of Evloevs offense and then racked up some meaningless offense during garbage time when he was down 2-0.


I don’t want to hear about Arnold Allen anymore, he’s fallen short against two elite guys and doesn’t seem to have that extra gear
 
