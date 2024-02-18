In a perfect world we get Arnold Allen vs Ilia Topuria

hswrestler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 24, 2020
- Messages
- 2,511
- Reaction score
- 3,216
Arnold should have won against Evloev and got the finish if the fight was anywhere other than Quebec. And even then I had him winning rounds 1 and 3
In addition, think about how exciting this fight would be with two powerful boxers trading in the pocket all night. AA is a bit faster and cleaner but Ilia has that one shot power.
