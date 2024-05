In 2024, which division would create the best PPV Card?

If you could set up one PPV main event with fighters from the same division, which division would you choose and what lineup would you create? Here's my lineup for each division, and if I had to choose just one, I'd probably go with Middleweight, but it’s hard to pick.



HW:

-Jones vs Stipe

-Aspinall vs Gane

-Pavlovich vs Almeida

-Volkov vs Spivac

-Tuivasa vs Rozenstruik



LHW:

-Pereira vs Ankalev

-Prochazka vs Hill

-Blachowicz vs Smith

-Krylov vs Rakic

-Rountree vs Walker



MW:

-Duplessis vs Adesanya

-Whitaker vs Chimaev

-Strickland vs Costa

-Cannonier vs Imavov

-Allen vs Vettori

WW:

-Edwards vs Rakhmonov

-Colby vs Garry

-Usman vs MVP

-Della Maddelena vs Brady

-Neal vs Buckley



LW:

-Islam vs Oliveira 2

-Poirier vs Gaethje 3

-Tsarukyan vs Chandler

-Fiziev vs Gamrot

-Hooker vs Moicano



FW:

-Topuria vs Holloway

-Evloev vs Ortega

-Aljo vs Rodriguez

-Allen vs Chidkaze

-Lopes vs Emmet



BW:

-O’Malley vs Merab

-Aldo vs Cejudo

-Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov

-Yan vs Vera

-Yadong vs Cruz