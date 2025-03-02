PBAC
random youtube doc of the day.
6 solders used a Ouji bored in which they believed an angel named Saphire gave them prophetic messages. One such message was that an earthquake would devestate Iran. When the Manjil–Rudbar earthquake occured they took this as confirmation that the prophecies were true and thus deserted to go on a mission to kill the antichrist. Also Jesus Christ would disembark from a UFO and usher in the rapture on a beach in Gulf breeze. They were trained cryptographers.
