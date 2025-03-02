  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

News In 1990 6 US soldiers went AWOL to find the antichrist

random youtube doc of the day.

6 solders used a Ouji bored in which they believed an angel named Saphire gave them prophetic messages. One such message was that an earthquake would devestate Iran. When the Manjil–Rudbar earthquake occured they took this as confirmation that the prophecies were true and thus deserted to go on a mission to kill the antichrist. Also Jesus Christ would disembark from a UFO and usher in the rapture on a beach in Gulf breeze. They were trained cryptographers.

 
Wierd thing is i had never heard of this channel 3 days ago and now its my entire feed after i watched one of their videos a couple days ago
 
