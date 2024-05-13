Blayt7hh said: Yeah except that it is different. Biden is asking them to not bomb Rafah. Trump was trying to strong arm Ukraine into giving him dirt on Biden.



You know this but. But you’ll suck on the at dictators teet and lie through your teeth to try and win a point against the libs. It’s tedious really Click to expand...

The same, but different.Biden is withholding funding that was previously approved. It's not his place to decide the terms...Democrats never realize their tactics can be turned against them."But the backlash hasn’t just fallen along party lines.On Friday, a group of 26 House Democrats sent a letter to Biden saying they are “deeply concerned about the message the Administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies by withholding weapons shipments to Israel.”The group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, also requested a briefing from the White House to get more information on Biden’s decision, as well as how and when aid appropriated by Congress for Israel will be delivered.