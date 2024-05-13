CantCucktheTuck
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2007
- Messages
- 13,535
- Reaction score
- 13,665
I’m ridin with Biden on this. But some of us tried to warn people when democrats impeached trump for withholding aid to Ukraine. A clear presidential power.
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., formally filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on Friday over his recent comments about withholding offensive weapons aid to Israel, drawing parallels to House Democrats' first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
The first-term House Republican told Fox News Digital it was his "constitutional duty" to do so.
His legislative text, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accuses Biden of "abuse of power" and charges that he tried to force Israel into changing its own defense policies by leveraging lethal aid.
In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a 'quid pro quo' with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes. This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel. Therefore, President Biden's conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States," Mills said in a statement.
Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don't stop all operations with Hamas. It’s a very clear message, ‘this for that,'" Mills said Thursday. "These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now."
GOP rep files impeachment articles using Dem precedent set during Trump administration
Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital he filed impeachment articles against President Biden on Friday as the conflict in Gaza continues to raise tensions in Washington.
www.foxnews.com
GOP rep files impeachment articles using Dem precedent set during Trump administration
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., formally filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on Friday over his recent comments about withholding offensive weapons aid to Israel, drawing parallels to House Democrats' first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
The first-term House Republican told Fox News Digital it was his "constitutional duty" to do so.
His legislative text, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accuses Biden of "abuse of power" and charges that he tried to force Israel into changing its own defense policies by leveraging lethal aid.
In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a 'quid pro quo' with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes. This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel. Therefore, President Biden's conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States," Mills said in a statement.
Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don't stop all operations with Hamas. It’s a very clear message, ‘this for that,'" Mills said Thursday. "These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now."