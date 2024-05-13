Crime Impeachment filed for withholding aid to Israel. It’s (D)ifferent this time.

I’m ridin with Biden on this. But some of us tried to warn people when democrats impeached trump for withholding aid to Ukraine. A clear presidential power.
GOP rep files impeachment articles using Dem precedent set during Trump administration

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital he filed impeachment articles against President Biden on Friday as the conflict in Gaza continues to raise tensions in Washington.
GOP rep files impeachment articles using Dem precedent set during Trump administration​


FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., formally filed articles of impeachment against President Biden on Friday over his recent comments about withholding offensive weapons aid to Israel, drawing parallels to House Democrats' first impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

The first-term House Republican told Fox News Digital it was his "constitutional duty" to do so.

His legislative text, first obtained by Fox News Digital, accuses Biden of "abuse of power" and charges that he tried to force Israel into changing its own defense policies by leveraging lethal aid.

In violation of his oath to faithfully execute the office of President and to uphold the Constitution, President Biden abused the powers of his office by soliciting a 'quid pro quo' with Israel while leveraging vital military aid for policy changes. This egregious action not only compromised the credibility of the United States but also undermined the interests of our longstanding ally, Israel. Therefore, President Biden's conduct warrants impeachment, trial, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any future office under the United States," Mills said in a statement.


Joe Biden is pressuring Israel, our biggest ally in the Middle East, by pausing their funding that has already been approved in the House, if they don't stop all operations with Hamas. It’s a very clear message, ‘this for that,'" Mills said Thursday. "These are the same accusations made against President Trump, which resulted in his impeachment by Democrats. The same must happen for Joe Biden, which is why we’re drawing up articles of impeachment now."
 
Yeah except that it is different. Biden is asking them to not bomb Rafah. Trump was trying to strong arm Ukraine into giving him dirt on Biden.

You know this but. But you’ll suck on the at dictators teet and lie through your teeth to try and win a point against the libs. It’s tedious really
 
Biden has put himself in this position by playing both sides of the fence.


NATIONAL

Pro-Palestinian protesters are backed by a surprising source: Biden’s biggest donors​


President Joe Biden has been dogged for months by pro-Palestinian protesters calling him “Genocide Joe” — but some of the groups behind the demonstrations receive financial backing from philanthropists pushing hard for his reelection.

The donors include some of the biggest names in Democratic circles: Soros, Rockefeller and Pritzker, according to a POLITICO analysis.

Two of the organizers supporting the protests at Columbia University and on other campuses are Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow. Both are supported by the Tides Foundation, which is seeded by Democratic megadonor George Soros and was previously supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It in turn supports numerous small nonprofits that work for social change.

But as protester tactics have grown more intense, like taking over university buildings and shouting antisemitic remarks, the groups behind them are now attracting criticism from prominent donors on the left.

“Why [is the Rockefeller Fund] giving significant grants to Jewish Voice for Peace, [which] blamed the horrific Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and the United States rather than Hamas?” said Elisha Wiesel, a Democratic donor who chairs the Elie Wiesel Foundation, an organization that supports anti-genocide work.
 
Well this will go nowhere...

My question is how long will it take for Hunter Biden to be the center of this impeachment inquiry?

On topic, withholding bombs from Israel to lessen our participation in Israel's ethnic cleansing of Gaza is a good thing for the admin to do. We are still providing them defensive and intelligence support.
 
syct23 said:
This is it!
Click to expand...
Unfortunately, no. The left basically turned impeachment into a PR tool and now sadly the right is playing the same game. Impeachment used to be a scary word, or at least the average citizen thought so. Now its just another example of how little power there actually is.
 
Isn't there a married couple in prison for giving their kid access to weapons to kill innocent people?
 
this is a very stupid use of the impeachment option.
this should be used for very serious situations. now it looks trivialized, like it's just another "lets look like we're doing something" .
 
Seano said:
Unfortunately, no. The left basically turned impeachment into a PR tool and now sadly the right is playing the same game. Impeachment used to be a scary word, or at least the average citizen thought so. Now its just another example of how little power there actually is.
Click to expand...
Yeah, except Trump actually did the things he was accused of with Republicans in congress themselves concurring with that...just saying "yeah he did it, we don't care"

There is no evidence for these nonsense "impeachment" inquiries for Biden. Biden is being impeached for the crime of...Trump got impeached.
 
Blayt7hh said:
Yeah except that it is different. Biden is asking them to not bomb Rafah. Trump was trying to strong arm Ukraine into giving him dirt on Biden.

You know this but. But you’ll suck on the at dictators teet and lie through your teeth to try and win a point against the libs. It’s tedious really
Click to expand...

The same, but different.

Biden is withholding funding that was previously approved. It's not his place to decide the terms...

Democrats never realize their tactics can be turned against them.

"But the backlash hasn’t just fallen along party lines.

On Friday, a group of 26 House Democrats sent a letter to Biden saying they are “deeply concerned about the message the Administration is sending to Hamas and other Iranian-backed terrorist proxies by withholding weapons shipments to Israel.”

The group of House Democrats, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, also requested a briefing from the White House to get more information on Biden’s decision, as well as how and when aid appropriated by Congress for Israel will be delivered.
 
Democrats "but you can't do what we did, that's not fair".
 
oldshadow said:
Democrats "but you can't do what we did, that's not fair".
Click to expand...
Not one Democrat is saying it's not fair. They are all saying it's retarded. Along with many Republicans. This will go nowhere because it won't have enough Republican support.
 
Seano said:
Unfortunately, no. The left basically turned impeachment into a PR tool and now sadly the right is playing the same game. Impeachment used to be a scary word, or at least the average citizen thought so. Now it’s just another example of how little power there actually is.
Click to expand...
I know, I know,

They lived long enough to become their villain..
 
andnowweknow said:
Not one Democrat is saying it's not fair. They are all saying it's retarded. Along with many Republicans. This will go nowhere because it won't have enough Republican support.
Click to expand...

You in fact did say that in a post.

And I also don't think it will end up going anywhere unless more Republicans decide to get behind it.
 
