Imo Chimaev will get takedowns at will

And if DDP sprawles to much he could get himself caught up in a sub.. He is very technical hence small errors could cost his opponents the fight.

Some saying he is too big this or that. He is not bigger then Chimaev nor stronger or better wrestler.

Nobody can defend his takedowns in the division outside of perhaps Bo nickal who would still lose to Chimaev because he is too green in his striking.

 
Last edited:
The Great African Chad is going to rip this guy apart.
 
