International Immigration into digital Mexico

Nizam al-Mulk

Considering the prog Blob is taking over even 4chan and reddit became a groupthinking circlejerk fpr social justice will gringos invade Mexican digital spaces searching for freedom?

What is Mexican internet culture like? How does it compare to 2000s online culture?

How will the natives feel about these people crossing the digital Rio Grande running away from the culture of Vox.com and the Atlantic?
 
giphy.webp
 
