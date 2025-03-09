  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Economy Immigrants

The illegal immigration problem can be easily fixed by fining the employers that employ them.

Math. In California a worker that picks tomatoes by hand is paid $0.60 per bucket that holds 40 lbs. they pick 200 buckets a day. A single pound of tomatoes has a cost of $3 at the grocery store.
$3x40 lbs =$120 x 200 buckets is $24000. That times thousands of workers adds up to billlions and billions once you factor all the facets of all types of employment……… yall think they want to get rid of that. lol. You are an idiot if you think any politician is gonna do it.
 
Yes but nobody has shown the nerve to go that far

You know what helps. Reducing border encounters about 95 percent in your first full month like @realdonaldtrump has

*Surprised that’s still an available screen name on Sherodogb
 
Kingz said:
Yes but nobody has shown the nerve to go that far

You know what helps. Reducing border encounters about 95 percent in your first full month like @realdonaldtrump has

*Surprised that’s still an available screen name on Sherodogb
Click to expand...
lol. People don't have to jump the border or swim across. They are let in and released.
 
Kingz said:
Yes but nobody has shown the nerve to go that far

You know what helps. Reducing border encounters about 95 percent in your first full month like @realdonaldtrump has

*Surprised that’s still an available screen name on Sherodogb
Click to expand...
Who would have known that making America a shitty fucking place to go to would keep them from coming here. Buddy, like @Sinister has been saying, our economy relies on these people. I realize that you need a "bad person" to point to, but immigrants have been a part of our economy for centuries.
 
Crazy Source said:
Who would have known that making America a shitty fucking place to go to would keep them from coming here. Buddy, like @Sinister has been saying, our economy relies on these people. I realize that you need a "bad person" to point to, but immigrants have been a part of our economy for centuries.
Click to expand...


Are you suggesting that Trump isn't successfully securing the border but that simply nobody is trying to come here anymore?

Come on man. I've had my fill of bullshit for one night

Come on man. I’ve had my fill of bullshit for one night
 
Kingz said:
Are you suggesting that Trump isn’t successfully securing the border but that simply nobody is trying to come here anymore?

Come on man. I’ve had my fill of bullshit for one night
Click to expand...
If you think our economy can work without migrant labor, you are an idiot. I paid $2 for a head of lettuce the other day. That will change. Produce is going to skyrocket. I want you to tell me what the plan is. The tariffs, the border scare tactics. How is that helping? How is keeping trans people playing don't give a shit about sports helping me? How is laying off thousands of federal workers, many of whom are veterans, is helping? What did that cunt slut lawyer say the other day?

I have people in my family that have been killed and hobbled for this country.

You support this?????????

I have people in my family that have been killed and hobbled for this country.




You support this?????????
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

