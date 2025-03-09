wolfss
The illegal immigration problem can be easily fixed by fining the employers that employ them.
Math. In California a worker that picks tomatoes by hand is paid $0.60 per bucket that holds 40 lbs. they pick 200 buckets a day. A single pound of tomatoes has a cost of $3 at the grocery store.
$3x40 lbs =$120 x 200 buckets is $24000. That times thousands of workers adds up to billlions and billions once you factor all the facets of all types of employment……… yall think they want to get rid of that. lol. You are an idiot if you think any politician is gonna do it.
