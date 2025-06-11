Crazy how the immigrants weren't Catholic in 2020, then. Didn't realize that church was riding so high on new members.Catholics are conservative? Mind blown.
Those immigrants are more American than the people born here pushing for illegal aliens to stay.Turns out that immigrants who came here legally and did things the right way aren't fans of the "no human is illegal, no border is true" crowd. Imagine that.
Shertifa just can't wrap their heads around legal immigrants opposing illegal immigration.Here you go @TribalDrumz
Lets discuss why every Texas border county moved Right from 2020 to 2024
Is is because of racism? lol...
I'd say Democrats are far worse. They talk shit and then stab the people who voted for them in the back... And now they're paying the price
In two straight elections, Hispanic counties in Texas swing hard right14 of the 15 counties that have shifted the farthest over the past two presidential elections artions are majority Hispanic or Latino.
Remember when that was one of the GOP main messages throughout the elections…But I thought open borders was all a ploy for democrats to import voters.
What happened?