Elections Immigrants in the US shifted to the right by a whopping 40 points

I think this is the largest shift ever in American politics in a very short periood of time

Migrants in America have leaned towards the Republicans by 40 points

 
They came for the American Dream. The Democrats do not offer it and can't even define it.
 
Misfit23 said:
Catholics are conservative? Mind blown.
facepalm-really.gif
 
Turns out that immigrants who came here legally and did things the right way aren't fans of the "no human is illegal, no border is true" crowd. Imagine that.
 
Wow, it's almost like they were so desperate to come to the safe and prosperous western country, that they spent years doing it legally...

Now they are seeing millions of people flooding in illegally from the shithole countries they left and slowly turning the US into the same kind of shithole that they were desperate to escape from in the first place :rolleyes:
 
My Spot said:
Turns out that immigrants who came here legally and did things the right way aren't fans of the "no human is illegal, no border is true" crowd. Imagine that.
Those immigrants are more American than the people born here pushing for illegal aliens to stay.
 
Here you go @TribalDrumz

Lets discuss why every Texas border county moved Right from 2020 to 2024

Is is because of racism? lol...

I'd say Democrats are far worse. They talk shit and then stab the people who voted for them in the back... And now they're paying the price

TOZKDX3Q7RDPBOBY3UON2UIPCI.jpg


In two straight elections, Hispanic counties in Texas swing hard right​

14 of the 15 counties that have shifted the farthest over the past two presidential elections artions are majority Hispanic or Latino.
 
Shertifa just can't wrap their heads around legal immigrants opposing illegal immigration.
 
I'm shocked that people from countries without sufficient law and order are fans of a government that supports sufficient law and order.
 
Rational Poster said:
But I thought open borders was all a ploy for democrats to import voters.

What happened?
Remember when that was one of the GOP main messages throughout the elections…

Guess they were wrong on that one too.
 
