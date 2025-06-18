Media Imavov: No longer back-up for UFC 319, aims to make Borralho stop talking

Imavov previously chose to sign the papers of him being a back-up fighter for the huge title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, over accepting a call-out from no. 6 ranked Caio Borralho.

He explained his decision by saying "It's just their way of managing their careers. Falling forward. That it’s better to fall forward than backward. He'd come against the No. 1 contender and then get his ass kicked, then they’ll say ‘well, he’s no. 1 so, he’ll recover and come back stronger."

“So, just wait your turn. Little by little. You have to be patient. People aren’t patient. The key is patience, true or not?”

But the previously modest and respectful Caio Borralho has seemingly gotten more vocal for every win, and is lately taking on a different approach on social media. Which has made old fans of his divided. He replied to the reasoning from Imavov by referring to him as "The French Pussy" and said the if he was him, he'd have too much shame to look into a mirror.

Now it looks like Nassourdine has reached out to the UFC on his own terms, to instead get the chance to silence the newest trash talker of the middleweight division. All signs point to UFC 319 now standing without a replacement fighter as was first planned.
 
