Media Imavov breaks his silence, begs the UFC to fight Strickland for vacant title!

Very strange as Khamzat said on video he would fight Imavov if that is what the UFC wants.

Did the UFC say that Imavov is next and/or is Khamzat saying he would rather fight at 205 next?
 
Of course he would rather face Strickland than Khamzat lol

I don't think the UFC is going to let Khamzat move up...or, if they do, I sure hope it is not for a title. Time to make champs defend their belts or else EARN
 
chinarice said:
Nope, the UFC have said absolutely nothing.

It all came from Imavov himself, how they're on the same page and are verbally agreed to fight. The matchmakers would let him heal his foot first
(the sole), and after Ramadan it would be go time. We did see Khamzat publically confirm it, though. So clearly it's been this match-up at the negotiations.

Indeed a very strange thing to say now. No idea what's going on.
 
I support any match involving The God of Freedom. He remains ready to Bang all comers no matter the circumstances.

I choose Sean Tarzan via disciplined violence

HNIC215 said:
{<jordan}<{MingNope}>{<jordan}

I don't know about "smoked" but he won.
I'm not overly impressed either. Well maybe a bit. He's just a guy with a clearly not flashy style - that occasionnaly get fucked by judges cause they don't see his defense - that fucked everybody in your list beside a champ, with one fight being controversial. Is he a shit fighter for losing only to one champ - and beating another in the same list ? You're retarded bro.

And yeah he did smoke him, 3rd round finish with fluffy curled up on the ground on a 5 rounder ... Fluffy beside a slip had no moment that was his.
 
