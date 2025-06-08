Imagine this guy being one of the most dangerous guys you've ever met

Well, he is a tall intimidating dude, so I could believe it.

But this guy could strangle me unconscious in under 30 seconds?

147_Chase_Hooper.0.jpg


That’s a harder pill to swallow…
 
You should have just posted Mark Zuckerberg's or Tom Hardy's pic, lol.
 
Just exhale and relax your jaw. It gets easier with practice.
 
And this guy could strangle you at around 15 seconds imo.
Mikey_Musumeci_2022.jpg
 
