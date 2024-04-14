Imagine not liking Poatan Pereira

Seriously wtf, how can someone be a red blooded male and a fan of fighting, then look at this guy and dislike what they see?



The man is a treasure, I'm gonna go as far as to say that he's the greatest thing that's happened to the UFC in this decade, just the gift that keeps on giving.



But there's a bunch of nerds somewhere in their basement praying for someone like Ankalaev to wrestle him to a decision and take his title.



I just can't understand that mentality, in what way would that be better for the sport or for entertainment, or for anyone?



Dude is a straight up superhero, a stone cold killer fighting for the forces of good, God bless that man.