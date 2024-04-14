Imagine not liking Poatan Pereira

Seriously wtf, how can someone be a red blooded male and a fan of fighting, then look at this guy and dislike what they see?

The man is a treasure, I'm gonna go as far as to say that he's the greatest thing that's happened to the UFC in this decade, just the gift that keeps on giving.

But there's a bunch of nerds somewhere in their basement praying for someone like Ankalaev to wrestle him to a decision and take his title.

I just can't understand that mentality, in what way would that be better for the sport or for entertainment, or for anyone?

Dude is a straight up superhero, a stone cold killer fighting for the forces of good, God bless that man.
 
The irrational hatred for some of the best to ever do it is really shocking.
But sherdog will sherdog.

1713106225918.png
 
Sickening behaviour that only obtuse social outcast nu male soiboi would exhibit.

The Man

- Fights often
- Has Savage power that can change any fight
- Does NOT talk trash
- Does NOT chase money fights like a hoe
- Does NOT engage in prefight antics
- Is NEVER point fights
- Is ALWAYS humble and respectful
- Fights whoever is put infront of him
- Is Stoic, Masculine, with an Intense Aura


The people Crying he is handfed easy match ups need to can it. Every single opponent he's fought Since Strickland has been the best or most sensible opponent they could find for him.

I hope Poatan retires champion after 3 or 4 more defenses
 
It's usually only izzy stans that don't like Alex or those that think he's only where's he's at due to favorable matchups
 
I like Pereira but he's at the age where he can drop off at any moment. UFC has to move him fast before father time ends his run. It's been spectacular but I would like to see him try for the 3rd belt at HW before he gets too old.
 
PrideNverDies said:
Salty izzy nuthuggers like @chinarice IN SHAMBLES lol
The comedy. I'm having a blast this morning because I got to see that shithead Hill get beat.

You poor saps are just mad that izzy sent your boy packing after tucking him into bed.
 
YlRA1SS.png
 
chinarice said:
The comedy. I'm having a blast this morning because I got to see that shithead Hill get beat.

You poor saps are just mad that izzy sent your boy packing after tucking him into bed.
The funny thing about that win is that Izzy would probably be more respected if he never beat Alex at all, than now that he managed to win one, then pretend it's all settled and avoiding another rematch like the plague.

Alex gave him 3 rematches, and Izzy was too dishonorable and cowardly to give him even one, all the while acting like he somehow came out on top lol.
 
PrideNverDies said:
Salty izzy nuthuggers like @chinarice IN SHAMBLES lol
Remember @GoshiShun17 ‘s hugging? Izzy has never had any real redeeming qualities… this guy used to say Izzy is a “nerd with swag” and all this crap to justify him being a fan - alls it boiled down to was Izzy was black like him. It’s the most racist shit in the world to accept someone’s disgusting behaviours and still back them simply because they have the same skin colour
 
