At the weightclass they are fighting at 115lbs?And at this stage in Roses career when she is walking out to hotel lobby music and completely under the mind control of Pat Barry, imagine not being able to beat her.She has all the physical attributes of a 10 year old boy, but was a great champion in the past ect it is just time for her to retire.Ribas should really be ashamed of herself, there was no urgency really from either of them.If that guy hadnt bit the other guy the whole card would have been a disaster - he actaully did the UFC a favour with that it went super viral across social media.