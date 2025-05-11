Imagine Lyoto Machida in Karate Kombat

I'm just thinking how shitty it is that the Karate promo didn't exist yet before Machida retired.

Do you think he'd be champ? Do you think Wonderboy will compete when he retires from mma?

If machida came back today at 46 years, who could he realistically fight?

Shogun vs Machida 3?
 
"imagine in Ryoto Machida was in UFC he beat BJ Penn."
 
People need to know theres more karate practitioners than Lyoto Machida.

This guy was considered the nr 1 Japanese guy. And he looks good even in 2025
 
This org isn't even karate guys anymore it's MMA and kickboxers with muay thai background
 
front kick head decapitation for fatality then pours a cup of his pee down ur neck.
 
Didn't Chinzo fought there? He was probably a better fit. Even their father said Lyoto is too defense oriented compared to his brothers.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Didn't Chinzo fought there? He was probably a better fit. Even their father said Lyoto is too defense oriented compared to his brothers.
Click to expand...
Yep, Chinzo fought. I came here to day this.
 
