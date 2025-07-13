Imagine if Lewis KOs Aspinal on the White House lawn July 4th

TheRealWill

TheRealWill

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 28, 2015
Messages
3,449
Reaction score
1,410
I don't see any way Lewis would win and they'll never have an event at the White House, but just imagine if you will...the theatrics, the heroics, the historical moment featuring a pants less Derrick Lewis. The USA chants. An eagles screech cuts through the night air as Lewis lands the felling blow. Flags waving everywhere as Tom lays motionless. Trump storms the cage hits Aspinal with a Hulk Hogan-esque leg drop...

There is about a 2% chance this scenario plays out. Would be one of Muricas greatest days.
 
Straight to the wasteland, please.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,802
Messages
57,557,653
Members
175,751
Latest member
yourcasualcombatfan

Share this page

Back
Top