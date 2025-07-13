Imagine if Lewis KOs Aspinal on the White House lawn July 4th

TheRealWill
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2015
- Messages
- 3,449
- Reaction score
- 1,410
I don't see any way Lewis would win and they'll never have an event at the White House, but just imagine if you will...the theatrics, the heroics, the historical moment featuring a pants less Derrick Lewis. The USA chants. An eagles screech cuts through the night air as Lewis lands the felling blow. Flags waving everywhere as Tom lays motionless. Trump storms the cage hits Aspinal with a Hulk Hogan-esque leg drop...
There is about a 2% chance this scenario plays out. Would be one of Muricas greatest days.
There is about a 2% chance this scenario plays out. Would be one of Muricas greatest days.