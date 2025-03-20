  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Imagine if Conor was the champion in his last fight

andgonsil said:
and still holding the belt and stalling, like he did with Chandler

That's what Jon Jones is doing
Click to expand...
As much as I dislike Jon Jones, he last fought in November 2024. Conor did the same thing when he won the LW title and only was stripped after a year. If Jon Jones still doesn't have the fight scheduled by later this year then we should seriously discuss that he should be stripped of the title
 
I do that when I want to delay my ejaculation.



Just kidding. Versez's account is already killing my erection.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
As much as I dislike Jon Jones, he last fought in November 2024. Conor did the same thing when he won the LW title and only was stripped after a year. If Jon Jones still doesn't have the fight scheduled by later this year then we should seriously discuss that he should be stripped of the title
Click to expand...
While Heavyweight Champ, Christian Bones was a good 15 months out the cage before fighting Stipe. That's where a lot of the frustration lies, in the past fighters coming back from injury would always have to fight the interim champ on their return.
 
Dana likes Jones to much. They are bros. Both do steroids, both beat woman, both are shitty people. That's who Dana wants to hold the belt
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,843
Messages
57,056,358
Members
175,522
Latest member
noeltz1900

Share this page

Back
Top