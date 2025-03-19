  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I'm worried about Jan Blachowicz

My guy is now 42 years old, i know Glover had a second run in him in his 40s and Cormier was at the end of his 30s when he had a good legendary run but...

Jan had a big surgery about 1 year and a half ago. During that time he wasnt even sure he wanted to continue.



He is a fighter that i respect a lot.

Hopefully he will be fine.

He had a tough and young opponent in front of him.
 
I respect his honesty for saying his shoulders aren't what they were five years ago. Most fighters never admits that kind of shit.

For those that didn't watch, Jan had surgery on both of his shoulders and the recovery was so grueling that he thought about retiring.
 
usernamee said:
I respect his honesty for saying his shoulders aren't what they were five years ago. Most fighters never admits that kind of shit.

For those that didn't watch, Jan had surgery on both of his shoulders and the recovery was so grueling that he thought about retiring.
Thank you for this. OP's time stamp brings me to a part in the video that has nothing to do with his what OP is talking about.
 
I'm worried about you being a god damn welcher and still trying to be taken as a legitimate poster in here. Stop making threads and leave
 
HoiceNJuicy said:
He shouldn't have made that bet. But if @Versez and @Takes Two To Tango ever left this site for good, there would be a lot fewer threads around here. They bring the topics. Gotta give them that!
Random threads that don't matter do not make the forums better only worse so then leaving would be a good thing for everyone
 
Yeah. I think its time to leave this sport

But back to this topic: Yeah. I think its time to leave this sport.
 
Didn't you say you were fucking off this forum? I wouldn't mention it but you actually made A THREAD about it completely unprompted
 
You boy is collecting a paycheck. As a former champ I guess he makes 6 figures per fight.

Let him bang bro.
 
