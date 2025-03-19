I'm worried about Jan Blachowicz

Versez
My guy is now 42 years old, i know Glover had a second run in him in his 40s and Cormier was at the end of his 30s when he had a good legendary run but...
Jan had a big surgery about 1 year and a half ago. During that time he wasnt even sure he wanted to continue.
He is a fighter that i respect a lot.
Hopefully he will be fine.
He had a tough and young opponent in front of him.
