I'm trying to be nice, but...

I have 2 scenarios that I need help with. I'm trying to resolve then without hiring anyone's feelings.

The first is super common, I'm sure you've all been through it. Where someone makes food and you don't like it but you say it's good just to be nice. Well, that's what I did at my wife's aunt's place and now every time I see her she makes that same dish "since I liked it so much"

I can't possibly tell her now after I've eaten it many times that I don't like it.


And scenario two is that my kid had a friend that she spent a lot of time with, and it kinda forced me to get to know the friend's parents. The dad seems to really think we're friends now. Except my kid had a falling out with their kid and now they hate each other. I thought this was great because now I don't need to be around this Dad anymore.

Except the dude keeps texting me. He even stopped by my house without calling first, which I hate. He's a nice guy but I just don't like him. Old me would've just told him to fuck off but I've been making more of an effort to be less of a dick.
 
1. Your wife’s aunt should not be making the same dish everytime kind of weird.. Have some common sense here and talk to your WIFE without being rude about it. Kind of like you did here. Honestly though the other route is just shut up about it which actually might be the better idea.

2. Guy has no business showing up to your place uninvited some others may have pulled a gun. Firmly tell him to not do that and he’ll stop bothering you altogether. Not much of a reason to be nice to him if your kid doesn’t like the other kid either.
 
What dish does the aunt make? Regardless, just fucking grin and eat it, bro. Hopefully it is nutritious at least. The kid's father is harder to deal with. Just keep blowing him off whenever you can and these things usually work themselves out. And I too HATE people not calling before, even family. It's common courtesy.
 
I never lie when asked about food or clothes. Straight shooter. Wife loves and hates it, obviously.

I tell people I'm not here for validation. Push comes to shove, they want an unbiased, straight-forward opinion, they come back to me...
 
Scenario One "Aunties Food You Hate": Sometimes as a man, you just have to shut up & eat shit. . . .if it was anyone not family, id say just tell them sorry but its not good.

Scenario Two "Not Friends Guy": Just tell the dude, we are not friends & our kids are beefing. Thats easy, you dont owe him anything.
 
Obviously you need to sleep with evil Dad's wife and send him video with an apologetic emoji to show you were trying to be nice, but can't be expected to be perfect.
 
Ah the foils of being nice.
I was raised that way and it can be hard to break the behaviour.
Unfortunately being nice (whether it's to get along or keep the peace or being polite or just to spare someone's feelings) tends to see you quietly suffering a lot.

You're better off being honest all the time. Sure it ruffles feathers and makes people be snarky and think you're an asshole, but you spend less time quietly suffering and have to endure painful or awkward situations once only generally.
 
Kardashians said:
my boyfriend's mother made bean salad, she said its his favorite dish and i gotta try it. so i did. i said it wasnt for me. never had to eat it again.

this is what your lying gets you, op. sucks to suck. continue to suffer under the weight of your lies.
"i just killed my boyfriend"

I think you went overboard.
 
I would just make up something like I got GERD so I can't eat it anymore. I would love to but I will get symptoms similar to a heart attack.

True players know that the only way is lie and gaslight your way out of the scenario. You need to tell that dad that you want to be friends but you have to stay loyal to your daughter. Just blame her for your falling out. Seriously though just pretend you aren't home and he will stop coming by. He is probably lonely.

Edit: Also blame your wife somehow. You need to be the victim in this scenario. Also mention that you are getting replaced by a brown person.
 
