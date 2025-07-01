I'm trying to be nice, but...

I have 2 scenarios that I need help with. I'm trying to resolve then without hiring anyone's feelings.



The first is super common, I'm sure you've all been through it. Where someone makes food and you don't like it but you say it's good just to be nice. Well, that's what I did at my wife's aunt's place and now every time I see her she makes that same dish "since I liked it so much"



I can't possibly tell her now after I've eaten it many times that I don't like it.





And scenario two is that my kid had a friend that she spent a lot of time with, and it kinda forced me to get to know the friend's parents. The dad seems to really think we're friends now. Except my kid had a falling out with their kid and now they hate each other. I thought this was great because now I don't need to be around this Dad anymore.



Except the dude keeps texting me. He even stopped by my house without calling first, which I hate. He's a nice guy but I just don't like him. Old me would've just told him to fuck off but I've been making more of an effort to be less of a dick.