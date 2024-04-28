"I'm the Michael Jordan of Commentators" - DC

"I'm not just a professional, I'm the Michael Jordan of Commentators" says DC.

Cruz quips back multiple times - "definitely the Charles Barkley of Commentators."



Cruz is such a snarky little prick. It's a little cringe sometimes, but I have to say I get a kick out of it considering what an eye poking, scale cheating, hot dog band using, company dickrider DC is. Pretty hilarious as what started it was DC having a creaky voice for a second during the main event Saturday night and Cruz telling him to have a drink and be a professional lol.