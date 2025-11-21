Ugh, I hate Twitter news posts. So far I've literally ONLY been able to find this posted by City Journal, and by the NY Post (which is a Rupert Murdoch tabloid).
On the Government's own website there has been exactly one person charged, and their case doesnt mention terrorism at all:
And keep in-mind the Governnent has yet to prove guilt. Otherwise there are no local news reports of this supposed terrorism funding.
As of the latest data autism among Somalis hasn't seemed to exceed the diagnosis rates of white people despite that autism is typically more common among minorities:
Lastly the linked article above was penned by Chris Rufo. That guy is no medical expert, hes a right wing political activist who comes from Christian Conservstive think tanks such as the Discovery Institute. He's an anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ nutbag. So alleging that Somalians are funding terrorism with literally any Government benefit they get is not a shocking accusation coming from that d*ckhead.
"According to The Washington Post
, Snopes
and New York
, Rufo has misrepresented contents of diversity training programs and course curricula. For example, he falsely claimed that a diversity consultant hired by the U.S. Treasury Department
had "told employees essentially that America was a fundamentally white supremacist
country", and urged them to "accept their white racial superiority"; however, the diversity consultant had said no such thing."
"New York
magazine has also alleged that Rufo misrepresented the contents of internal documents from the Tigard-Tualatin School District
in Oregon, which referenced Paulo Freire
's Pedagogy of the Oppressed
. In Rufo's view, the documents incited revolutionary sentiments and assumed that white people were born racist, which he called "textbook cult indoctrination". The school district stated that the documents had not been used in formal settings, that Rufo had misquoted the references to Freire, and that he had misconstrued a reference to teachers moving beyond the "belief that you aren't racist if you don't purposely or consciously act in racist ways"
"Rufo linked LGBTQ discussions at schools to grooming
, the act of connecting with children for the purpose of sexually abusing them. Citing a study by Charol Shakeshaft
, Rufo has claimed that public school teachers are responsible for 100 times more child sexual abuse
than Catholic priests. Shakeshaft termed this a misuse of her data, calling it "completely invalid. Writing for Salon
, education journalist and political science lecturer Kathryn Joyce has argued that Rufo's claims about public school teachers and
philia are part of his goal to "generally foster so much anger against public schools that it drives a nationwide popular movement to privatize education. Similarly, president of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten
has claimed that Rufo and others who wish to privatize "public education are using Big Lies to undermine public schools."
Rufo has said that "[t]o get to universal school choice
, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public school
distrust."
"In September 2024, during an incident related to the Springfield, Ohio, cat-eating hoax
, Rufo alleged that African migrants were eating cats in Dayton, Ohio
, based on an August 2023 video of skinned animals being grilled, which drew social media responses that the skinned animals resembled chickens. Dayton police responded that "there is no evidence to even remotely suggest that any group, including our immigrant community, is engaged in eating pets", while the Dayton mayor reported "absolutely zero reports of this type of activity." Rufo has offered a $5,000 reward for proof supporting the unsubstantiated allegation."
Yeah just your typical lying conservative bigoted angry white Christian making the typical unsubstantiated claims. And the stereotypical people who want so desperately to remove more minorities from the Country agreeing with his assertions because there IS evidence of some minorities doing some bad things.