I'm sure it's dumb, but I can't figure out "one punch KO power"

First, I've been training boxing and K1 in a gym with VERY skilled guys who, for personal reasons, have never even thought about competing.
I've never did a single "hard sparring" session.
Point is. Science consensus says that the strength of an untrained 13 yo i.e., if he was able to properly engage his kinetic chain, land on the precise spot and had the skill to setup an unexpected flush punch...
...would be more than enough to make a 80kg dude, at least, go instantly lights out.
So my intuitive thought is that combat training develops resistance to endure G forces much, much higher than the normal distribution.
Is that the answer or there's more to it?
