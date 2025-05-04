I'm sure it's dumb, but I can't figure out "one punch KO power"

First, I've been training boxing and K1 in a gym with VERY skilled guys who, for personal reasons, have never even thought about competing.
I've never did a single "hard sparring" session.

Point is. Science consensus says that the strength of an untrained 13 yo i.e., if he was able to properly engage his kinetic chain, land on the precise spot and had the skill to setup an unexpected flush punch...

...would be more than enough to make a 80kg dude, at least, go instantly lights out.

So my intuitive thought is that combat training develops resistance to endure G forces much, much higher than the normal distribution.
Is that the answer or there's more to it?
 
TheBulge said:
Is that what they tell you?
Anyone with many years of disciplined 3/4 days a week combat training starting from a young age + a good physical conditioning routine could compete. I'm not talking about me, but my coaches.
With more or less success.

Not everyone wants to hurt other people, get hurt, worry his loved ones or the loved ones of their opponents.
 
I will tell you that most of them weren't good enough(Whether skillfully or mentally) to compete and they knew it. And there's no shame in that.

But just keep that in mind when a guy starts telling you how good he was and could have done this and could have done that but life got in the way. No, he got in the way.
 
anyone can get caught and or will eventually get caught. father time always wins.
 
A good example is Steven Shakur, he is a great boxer, throws tons of punches, but his hands are weak, his grip strength is terrible, his bone density is weak, so his punches lack ko power, but on the other hand you have Tank Davis who has strong bone density, great grip strength, great ko power.
 
