And believing that old fashioned notion makes me wonder why someone like Liz Cheney has been ostracized and DJT is about to consolidate his hold on the GOP. Let's look at the tale of the tape in this hypothetical match up



Liz Cheney vs Donald Trump



Age-



57 vs 77



Conservative background-



Her entire life vs since maybe 2015 give or take



Impeachments-



0 vs 2



Indictments-



0 vs 91



Ongoing trials-



0 vs 5 or 6 I’ve lost count



Staffers who have gone to jail or lost millions in lawsuits related to her work-



None that I know of vs A shit ton



Marriages



1 vs 4



Charge of sexual assault & paying for sex-



0 vs many



Religious faith



United Methodist vs the almighty dollar



Willingness to sacrifice for the greater good?



Seems like it vs no fucking way



Assaults on the capitol caused



0 vs 1



Popular votes lost



0 vs 2



Lies caught in



None that I know of vs 5,000,612 and counting





While I disagree with her politics but would strongly consider voting for a Cheney lead ticket with Haley, Kinzinger, Pence or insert other non-tainted republican over any Trump or Biden led tickets.



Am I nuts? Are there other left leaning independents that would vote for a conservative ticket over Joe at this point?