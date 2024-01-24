toasty
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2004
- Messages
- 815
- Reaction score
- 890
And believing that old fashioned notion makes me wonder why someone like Liz Cheney has been ostracized and DJT is about to consolidate his hold on the GOP. Let's look at the tale of the tape in this hypothetical match up
Liz Cheney vs Donald Trump
Age-
57 vs 77
Conservative background-
Her entire life vs since maybe 2015 give or take
Impeachments-
0 vs 2
Indictments-
0 vs 91
Ongoing trials-
0 vs 5 or 6 I’ve lost count
Staffers who have gone to jail or lost millions in lawsuits related to her work-
None that I know of vs A shit ton
Marriages
1 vs 4
Charge of sexual assault & paying for sex-
0 vs many
Religious faith
United Methodist vs the almighty dollar
Willingness to sacrifice for the greater good?
Seems like it vs no fucking way
Assaults on the capitol caused
0 vs 1
Popular votes lost
0 vs 2
Lies caught in
None that I know of vs 5,000,612 and counting
While I disagree with her politics but would strongly consider voting for a Cheney lead ticket with Haley, Kinzinger, Pence or insert other non-tainted republican over any Trump or Biden led tickets.
Am I nuts? Are there other left leaning independents that would vote for a conservative ticket over Joe at this point?
Liz Cheney vs Donald Trump
Age-
57 vs 77
Conservative background-
Her entire life vs since maybe 2015 give or take
Impeachments-
0 vs 2
Indictments-
0 vs 91
Ongoing trials-
0 vs 5 or 6 I’ve lost count
Staffers who have gone to jail or lost millions in lawsuits related to her work-
None that I know of vs A shit ton
Marriages
1 vs 4
Charge of sexual assault & paying for sex-
0 vs many
Religious faith
United Methodist vs the almighty dollar
Willingness to sacrifice for the greater good?
Seems like it vs no fucking way
Assaults on the capitol caused
0 vs 1
Popular votes lost
0 vs 2
Lies caught in
None that I know of vs 5,000,612 and counting
While I disagree with her politics but would strongly consider voting for a Cheney lead ticket with Haley, Kinzinger, Pence or insert other non-tainted republican over any Trump or Biden led tickets.
Am I nuts? Are there other left leaning independents that would vote for a conservative ticket over Joe at this point?