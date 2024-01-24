Elections I'm still convinced morals and ethics should weigh strongly in deciding who leads us.

And believing that old fashioned notion makes me wonder why someone like Liz Cheney has been ostracized and DJT is about to consolidate his hold on the GOP. Let's look at the tale of the tape in this hypothetical match up

Liz Cheney vs Donald Trump

Age-

57 vs 77

Conservative background-

Her entire life vs since maybe 2015 give or take

Impeachments-

0 vs 2

Indictments-

0 vs 91

Ongoing trials-

0 vs 5 or 6 I’ve lost count

Staffers who have gone to jail or lost millions in lawsuits related to her work-

None that I know of vs A shit ton

Marriages

1 vs 4

Charge of sexual assault & paying for sex-

0 vs many

Religious faith

United Methodist vs the almighty dollar

Willingness to sacrifice for the greater good?

Seems like it vs no fucking way

Assaults on the capitol caused

0 vs 1

Popular votes lost

0 vs 2

Lies caught in

None that I know of vs 5,000,612 and counting


While I disagree with her politics but would strongly consider voting for a Cheney lead ticket with Haley, Kinzinger, Pence or insert other non-tainted republican over any Trump or Biden led tickets.

Am I nuts? Are there other left leaning independents that would vote for a conservative ticket over Joe at this point?
 
Why do democrats seem so concerned with picking the other party's candidate and 0 standards for their own?

No, nobody wants another goddamn Cheney or any other neocon in charge. Liz Cheney is such a sacrificer that her net worth went from $7 million to $44 million in just 6 years of "public service" as a member of congress with a $170,000 salary.
 
Last edited:
Agreed, and yes. The president’s policy leanings are much less important than character (also intelligence). It’s the only office elected by everyone in the country.
 
nostradumbass said:
Why do democrats seem so concerned with picking the other party's candidate and 0 standards for their own?

No, nobody wants another goddamn Cheney or any other neocon in charge. Liz Cheney is such a sacrificer that her net worth went from $7 million to $44 million in just 6 years of "public service" as a member of congress with a $170,000 salary.
As much as Trump's cult loves him most of the rest of the country realizes he's a sack of shit. You're upset that people are criticizing him, but what they're really saying is they are looking for an excuse to vote against Biden, but if the alternative is Trump he's even worse. So go ahead and vote for the guy but don't go out claiming fraud again when he loses.
 
LangfordBarrow said:
As much as Trump's cult loves him most of the rest of the country realizes he's a sack of shit. You're upset that people are criticizing him, but what they're really saying is they are looking for an excuse to vote against Biden, but if the alternative is Trump he's even worse. So go ahead and vote for the guy but don't go out claiming fraud again when he loses.
The alarming thing is the overwhelming support Trump seems to have within conservatism.

Why? He's an incompetent criminal who sounds like an imbecile whenever he opens his mouth. The man was banned from running a charity because he stole from cancer kids. Are his racism and xenophobia really that big a draw in the GOP?

Biden is a terrible candidate in my opinion who before the presidency had a horrific legacy, but at the end of the day he's in a party that is actually trying to make things better. A lot of our local chuds will call that a joke, but where Trump promised infrastructure Biden delivered it, and he would have delivered more with less obstruction. Trump promised a pointless wall and a brilliant health care plan, how did all that work out?

I used to believe all that mattered was the office and all that it brings, but they had the choice to pick someone who wasn't a sack of crap. They're going to choose the sack of crap.
 
Trump is setting records. He'll be goat of worst president & no one will come close. At least he's winning something:)
 
LangfordBarrow said:
As much as Trump's cult loves him most of the rest of the country realizes he's a sack of shit. You're upset that people are criticizing him, but what they're really saying is they are looking for an excuse to vote against Biden, but if the alternative is Trump he's even worse. So go ahead and vote for the guy but don't go out claiming fraud again when he loses.
Why do they have to vote for the republican party to vote against Biden, and why on earth would the republican party torch support from republican voters to pander to "left leaning independents"?

If Trump is literally Hitler, would it not be the moral duty for these "our democracy" protectors to rig the election to make sure he doesn't get voted in? I mean if you could go back in time to stop actual Hitler from taking power, you'd obviously do it, right? So did all the people with administrative power just completely shrug off their moral obligation and risk literally Hitler taking power again and turning us into a fascist dictatorship, or are they lying to you every single day and don't actually believe that at all, so they have no duty to rig it because the stakes aren't what they pretend?
 
sickc0d3r said:
Agreed, and yes. The president’s policy leanings are much less important than character (also intelligence). It’s the only office elected by everyone in the country.
That seems to be going way too far. Policy is just so important (though the actual private preferences of the president aren't the same as what can actually be done). For someone like Trump, it could be that his character is so disqualifying that even if he weren't just as terrible on policy, you could justify opposing him, I guess. But "character" is a soft enough category that most people probably just define it in terms of other things (like how people convinced themselves that Gabbard had good character or how Republicans now think Biden is a monster).
 
Loiosh said:
The alarming thing is the overwhelming support Trump seems to have within conservatism.

Why? He's an incompetent criminal who sounds like an imbecile whenever he opens his mouth. The man was banned from running a charity because he stole from cancer kids. Are his racism and xenophobia really that big a draw in the GOP?

Biden is a terrible candidate in my opinion who before the presidency had a horrific legacy, but at the end of the day he's in a party that is actually trying to make things better. A lot of our local chuds will call that a joke, but where Trump promised infrastructure Biden delivered it, and he would have delivered more with less obstruction. Trump promised a pointless wall and a brilliant health care plan, how did all that work out?

I used to believe all that mattered was the office and all that it brings, but they had the choice to pick someone who wasn't a sack of crap. They're going to choose the sack of crap.
She almost never varied from Trump policy-wise, and voted with him over 95% of the time.

Hard pass.
 
LOL @ "left leaning independent", after that MSNBC breakdown.

People like you don't give a shit. You were calling Desantis a worse version of Trump, when he was merely sniffing some popularity, and presented a potential threat.

You guys are a joke, thinking anyone believes your bullshit over supporting a non-Trump Republican. Your praise of Liz fucking Cheney is quite telling. She's not a threat, so it's okay to say she's good...even though she supported Trump's agenda for four years. If she ever was a threat though, you'd immediately point to her support of Trump and call her scum.

Y'all are running out of lies.
 
nostradumbass said:
Why do they have to vote for the republican party to vote against Biden, and why on earth would the republican party torch support from republican voters to pander to "left leaning independents"?

If Trump is literally Hitler, would it not be the moral duty for these "our democracy" protectors to rig the election to make sure he doesn't get voted in? I mean if you could go back in time to stop actual Hitler from taking power, you'd obviously do it, right? So did all the people with administrative power just completely shrug off their moral obligation and risk literally Hitler taking power again and turning us into a fascist dictatorship, or are they lying to you every single day and don't actually believe that at all, so they have no duty to rig it because the stakes aren't what they pretend?
