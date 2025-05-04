I'm starting to question Turki's involvement in combat sports; UFC included.

For those who don't follow boxing, let me sum this up.

  • This past weekend was supposed to be the Cinco De Mayo celebration.
  • Fights were lined up that, on paper, should have been entertaining.
  • But something happened.

Something VERY strange.

Compubox numbers show that Turki's fights turned in some of the LOWEST number of punches thrown in 12 round fights. It was literally RECORD SETTING stuff.
1746395258653.png

The question is 'why'?

My theory is that Turki has money to burn, and he's paying these guys so much money to just show up that they're treating it like the check-cashing event it is.
There was no incentive to 'leave' it in the ring.

When I think back to the UFC Noche event that Turki was involved with, I remember thinking that the fights were REALLY underwhelming as well. The production values for Noche were amazing, but I don't recall any wars worth remembering.

Basically, WTF is going on here?

Maybe the UFC's payment structure stays the same when Turki is involved, but goddamn, I hope MMA never sinks to the putrid depths that boxing did this weekend.
 
Maybe some subconscious level of morality has fighters questioning their level of effort while finding themselves an active part of a wider campaign of trying to sportswash all the blood away.


Haha, just kidding, there's no way they're questioning that
 
Boxers are totally milking the Saudis and phoning it in. I think there's a balance between prize fighting and demonstrating skills. Too many fighters today are cool with cruising to decision and get the paycheck. They put more effort in tweets and personality than fight style. Can't wait for a change.
 
This has me questioning how much the UFC must have paid Mokaev and Kape.

Presumably several hundred billion traded hands for a fight that shit.

Wasn't Haney vs Ramirez a fight between two decision fighters?

Maybe they should invest a lot more in the matchmakers.
 
Combat sports are technically haram, but maybe there's some loophole if they aren't too violent.
 
