I'm starting to question Turki's involvement in combat sports; UFC included.

BullyKutta
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 923
- Reaction score
- 1,542
For those who don't follow boxing, let me sum this up.
Something VERY strange.
Compubox numbers show that Turki's fights turned in some of the LOWEST number of punches thrown in 12 round fights. It was literally RECORD SETTING stuff.
The question is 'why'?
My theory is that Turki has money to burn, and he's paying these guys so much money to just show up that they're treating it like the check-cashing event it is.
There was no incentive to 'leave' it in the ring.
When I think back to the UFC Noche event that Turki was involved with, I remember thinking that the fights were REALLY underwhelming as well. The production values for Noche were amazing, but I don't recall any wars worth remembering.
Basically, WTF is going on here?
Maybe the UFC's payment structure stays the same when Turki is involved, but goddamn, I hope MMA never sinks to the putrid depths that boxing did this weekend.
