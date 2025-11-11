I'm starting to not like Islam Makhachev..

KavkazDominance
Look, I really like Makhachev as a person but I just hate his fans. His fanbase is the worst in all the UFC. I just hate those bastards. They ruin the community.
Guys like MMA Guru also bring hate to the community but at least he's very funny, nobody can take that away.
However those Dagi fanboys are just the worst, unfunny, immature and stupid. And they are not even from Dagestan but from other third world countries, they would probably get slapped around for their feminine antics in Dagestan.
I'm legit rooting for JDM now even though I like Islam. But I would feel so fucking good seeing those fanboys cry rivers and making up excuses.
