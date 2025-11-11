I'm starting to not like Islam Makhachev..

Look, I really like Makhachev as a person but I just hate his fans. His fanbase is the worst in all the UFC. I just hate those bastards. They ruin the community.

Guys like MMA Guru also bring hate to the community but at least he's very funny, nobody can take that away.

However those Dagi fanboys are just the worst, unfunny, immature and stupid. And they are not even from Dagestan but from other third world countries, they would probably get slapped around for their feminine antics in Dagestan.

I'm legit rooting for JDM now even though I like Islam. But I would feel so fucking good seeing those fanboys cry rivers and making up excuses.
 
you do realise the same can be said for any other top fighter let alone entity, like a top futbol club?

Aspinall fans
Jon Jones
Poatan
Conor
Ilia

such fanbases are too big to put down to one characteristic.
 
Karate Kid said:
you do realise the same can be said for any other top fighter let alone entity, like a top futbol club?

Aspinall fans
Jon Jones
Poatan
Conor
Ilia

such fanbases are too big to put down to one characteristic.
Oh yeah I def forgot about Aspinall fans, they are also very insufferable but at least you can ragebait them and make fun of them, if you try to troll a Dagi fan he will insult your mother and try to dox you
 
ME17MW4Z_o.gif
 
I think TS could beat Islam in a fight, he’s Kavkaz and number one in his academy. Never had issue with any sparring partner.
 
Islam haters are worse. They’ll move goalposts after goalposts to discredit him. He beat Poirier in an epic fight that he submitted Dustin but it’s consider a “struggle”. JDM wins an epic decision with bruised eye and it’s considered “a masterclass”. GTFOH with the “I like Islam but I’m rooting for JDM” talk. You just hating Islam but you want to just cover it up with the “I like Islam” yapping. I like Islam so I’m going to root for him.
 
He's a little egotistical, not funny, dry and lacks overall charisma. He's known for his grappling which isn't the most exciting style but

...he's a certified winner. He comes from a winning camp and he dominates. His skillset is very respectable and he's been finishing the best guys in his division. Something about him also gives us this Khabib nostalgia which no doubt adds to his aura
 
Lemme get this straight..

OP likes a fighter, but dislikes his fanbase so much that he decides that he won't like the fighter because of randos on the internet, then goes on to call those randos feminine even though he got his feelings hurt so much that he is making himself dislike someone he likes.

Is OP a racist highschool girl?
 
KavkazDominance said:
Oh yeah I def forgot about Aspinall fans, they are also very insufferable but at least you can ragebait them and make fun of them, if you try to troll a Dagi fan he will insult your mother and try to dox you
It's actually the obsessed haters of fighters that spam the forum with thread after thread about them that's funniest.

Such low hanging fruit, but clowning on those goobers is a great time. Been a gold mine the last couple weeks.
 
methrogenn said:
Lemme get this straight..

OP likes a fighter, but dislikes his fanbase so much that he decides that he won't like the fighter because of randos on the internet, then goes on to call those randos feminine even though he got his feelings hurt so much that he is making himself dislike someone he likes.

Is OP a racist highschool girl?
My region is right next to Dagestan how can I be racist? They're my brothers of another faith.
 
MrBlackheart said:
Islam haters are worse. They’ll move goalposts after goalposts to discredit him. He beat Poirier in an epic fight that he submitted Dustin but it’s consider a “struggle”. JDM wins an epic decision with bruised eye and it’s considered “a masterclass”. GTFOH with the “I like Islam but I’m rooting for JDM” talk. You just hating Islam but you want to just cover it up with the “I like Islam” yapping. I like Islam so I’m going to root for him.
I actually like Islam and I think he will beat JDM.
He's a better fight with way better wins.

But his fans are insufferable bro.
 
