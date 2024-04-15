I'm starting to dislike Pereira fake behaviour: Acting silent and serious like he is a good guy when in reality he was pretty hateful towards izzy

C

Cazanciocu

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 20, 2024
Messages
86
Reaction score
178
His son mocked izzy unconscious body when he KO'd him in kickboxing.. After this Pereira still felt the need to hunt Izzy down to mma just to prove a childish point. Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him.

Last but not least, his fake behaviour is boring... people want trash talkers to bring life and excitement around the fights... not the fake "good guy" persona.
 
Last edited:
What does silent and serious has to to with "good"? Pereira has always been disrespectful toward his opponents. He is far from being a nice guy.
 
Just because someone engages in some trash talk doesn't mean they're hateful. Dustin Poirier talks smack but it's pretty much agreed upon that he's a nice guy.

Alex Pereira called Israel Adesanya a warrior. He clearly respects him even though he's a competitive dude
 
are you seriously offended by the "come to daddy" line. it was so cringey but i cannot see anyone genuinely getting their feelings hurt over that.

He hunted Izzy down to mma just to prove a childish point. Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him.
Click to expand...

Izzy is fine to hate him for kicking his ass 3 times but you are acting like people that get into fighting are doing it for wholesome reasons when 9/10 times, its out of insecurity. Are you sure about that thing from his son? Kids are goofballs, I don't think anybody should take stuff like that seriously. Also Izzy was mocking his child when he knocked Poatan out so its not like Izzy is a respectful adult either.

Last but not least, his fake behaviour is boring... people want trash talkers to bring life and excitement around the fights... not the fake "good guy" persona.
Click to expand...

Fake good guy persona? He seems like an ok fellow, I don't think anyone would want to be friends with him like Wonderboy or Max. But, the dude is just existing and you seem to have disdain towards him for it. I get that his fan are annoying and I have complained about them countless times on here. But Poatan, himself, seems like a painfully ok dude from the limited knowledge that I have of him.
 
Cazanciocu said:
Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him.
Click to expand...

He should get credit for that not criticism. Izzy was coming off a loss and talking about retiring. Pereira gave him a reason to keep fighting and offered him a title fight. He has always respected Izzy as a fighter, he was even praising him in the lead up to 300.
 
Pretty dumb take.

Just about everything media wise is primarily in English, which he doesn't speak much of, so "strong silent type" is just what it is.
I wouldn't project on that.

I haven't seen Pereira do anything unprovoked.
If he has, let me know.

If not then his crime is what exactly?
Doing his talking in the cage?
I'm good with that.
Having emotions after winning a fight?
Whats the problem here?
 
Cazanciocu said:
His son mocked izzy unconscious body when he KO'd him in kickboxing.. After this Pereira still felt the need to hunt Izzy down to mma just to prove a childish point. Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him.

Last but not least, his fake behaviour is boring... people want trash talkers to bring life and excitement around the fights... not the fake "good guy" persona.
Click to expand...

Why are Izzy fans so obsessed with this man?!
 
Cazanciocu said:
His son mocked izzy unconscious body when he KO'd him in kickboxing.. After this Pereira still felt the need to hunt Izzy down to mma just to prove a childish point. Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him.

Last but not least, his fake behaviour is boring... people want trash talkers to bring life and excitement around the fights... not the fake "good guy" persona.
Click to expand...

Just an FYI, Izzy's a fucking asshole too... way, way more than what you are trying to hang on Alex. Israel can be outright pathetic, just like you posting this with your sock account.
 
Pereira reminds me of Khabib in a way. Both have done disrespectful things against their opponents, and both seem to have extremely thin skin when their opponents talk shit back. Fans just misinterpret their stoic personality as a sign of humbleness and respect.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,350
Messages
55,415,221
Members
174,767
Latest member
ThroughTheDakr

Share this page

Back
Top