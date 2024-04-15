I'm starting to dislike Pereira fake behaviour: Acting silent and serious like he is a good guy when in reality he was pretty hateful towards izzy

Cazanciocu
His son mocked izzy unconscious body when he KO'd him in kickboxing.. After this Pereira still felt the need to hunt Izzy down to mma just to prove a childish point. Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him.
Last but not least, his fake behaviour is boring... people want trash talkers to bring life and excitement around the fights... not the fake "good guy" persona.
