I'm starting to dislike Pereira fake behaviour: Acting silent and serious like he is a good guy when in reality he was pretty hateful towards izzy

He hunted Izzy down to mma just to prove a childish point. Also saying childish things after he won the LHW belt like "come to daddy", just proves that he hates izzy a bit too much and he is not a good person. Izzy is right to hate him. Click to expand...

Last but not least, his fake behaviour is boring... people want trash talkers to bring life and excitement around the fights... not the fake "good guy" persona. Click to expand...

are you seriously offended by the "come to daddy" line. it was so cringey but i cannot see anyone genuinely getting their feelings hurt over that.Izzy is fine to hate him for kicking his ass 3 times but you are acting like people that get into fighting are doing it for wholesome reasons when 9/10 times, its out of insecurity. Are you sure about that thing from his son? Kids are goofballs, I don't think anybody should take stuff like that seriously. Also Izzy was mocking his child when he knocked Poatan out so its not like Izzy is a respectful adult either.Fake good guy persona? He seems like an ok fellow, I don't think anyone would want to be friends with him like Wonderboy or Max. But, the dude is just existing and you seem to have disdain towards him for it. I get that his fan are annoying and I have complained about them countless times on here. But Poatan, himself, seems like a painfully ok dude from the limited knowledge that I have of him.