I'm ready to see O'Malley's ground game tested

...and why the UFC doesn'tMerab will test it his wrestling is relentless big reason why I want this fight
Don't count on it. UFC will protect him. Merab probably not getting a shot any time soon.
They'll probably have Umar fight Merab to eliminate 1 of them. Sean will probably get Rob font next.
After the Merab v Unar fight shakes out they'll have Sean v Topuria
While that's happening the UFC will have yet another top contender eliminator fight
When Sean loses to topuria he'll come back down to a wasteland of a division and maybe fight 1 dude that's shopworn at that point