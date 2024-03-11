I'm ready to see O'Malley's ground game tested

He should fight Merab before attempting to move up. I honestly don't think he's powerful enough (or has the chin) for 45'ers, especially IT.
 
His ground skills are decent but he is physically too weak to pull off a submission. It's hard to say how long he could defend against a submission specialist.
 
I don't think he's pulling the metrics and he's made of glass
 
Don't count on it. UFC will protect him. Merab probably not getting a shot any time soon.

They'll probably have Umar fight Merab to eliminate 1 of them. Sean will probably get Rob font next.

After the Merab v Unar fight shakes out they'll have Sean v Topuria

While that's happening the UFC will have yet another top contender eliminator fight

When Sean loses to topuria he'll come back down to a wasteland of a division and maybe fight 1 dude that's shopworn at that point
 
I will never root for the clown, but if he beats Merab via 3rd - 5th round KO, or decision, I will accept he is top champion material.
 
This post depresses me sir, only because its unfortunately not too far from something that could happen lol.
 
