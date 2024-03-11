I'm ready to see O'Malley's ground game tested

Don't count on it. UFC will protect him. Merab probably not getting a shot any time soon.



They'll probably have Umar fight Merab to eliminate 1 of them. Sean will probably get Rob font next.



After the Merab v Unar fight shakes out they'll have Sean v Topuria



While that's happening the UFC will have yet another top contender eliminator fight



When Sean loses to topuria he'll come back down to a wasteland of a division and maybe fight 1 dude that's shopworn at that point