"Im proud of you just like I know your wife and family are" Jelly Roll

Is this one of top 10 cringiest moments in the UFC? I think I had a physical reaction to it.

If it was a music legend saying it, it would feel corny but from fucking Jelly Roll? it feels so insulting.



At least get Johnny Walker in there to glaze his family and make it right.
 
Who is this fat fuck and what does he have to do with Anthony Smith?
 
There's no reason, excuse, justified reason to post the Anthony Smith montage here at all.
 
