I'm predicting we will see Jones Vs Tom headline the 1st UFC on Netflix fight night

They will throw out crazy numbers at Jones for this since i don't think there's a bigger fight to be made now.
 
They better not put that shit on Netflix. Tyson did 108million views and broke Netflix's server. Is Jon Jones star power enough to get those numbers probably not but still hard pass.
 
Jones possibly getting his head knocked clean off his neck in from of millions of additional Netflix viewers? He'd never go for it.
 
The Tyson-Paul fight was a proof of concept thing for Netflix, they are looking to enter into live sports and that was their first try. I can believe they would improve the server things going forward.
 
Do you think the UFC still goes forward with the Netflix deal after how bad the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson stream was? Serious question. The quality of that stream on Netflix was BAD.
 
Bruh the quality of that stream was beyond needing improvement. That was a condemnation of Netflix.
 
Doubt it.

Dana is already calling the biggest HW fight in UFC history.

That's a lot of PPV buys.

Would be cool. Bump it and call me stupid when it happens.
 
This is an intriguing fight.

Jones has the grappling advantage, and unorthodox striking.

Tom has the other worldly athleticism, speed and clean boxing / kickboxing.

On paper it could’ve really be the best UFC fight ever. I’d be happy to see either guy win, what a match up.
 
